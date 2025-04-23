Peel Ports Group invests £10m in Heysham Port Development

Peel Ports Group, the UK's second largest port operator, is investing £10 million in Heysham Port, according to the company's release.

This investment aims to increase capacity and improve efficiency at the facility, which serves as a significant trade connection between the UK mainland, the Island of Ireland, and the Isle of Man.

The project involves the reconfiguration of the port's trailer park, the installation of a new multi-lane smart gate operating system, and the implementation of a new terminal operating system. These upgrades are intended to enhance operational resilience and support increased cargo volumes for customers.

Operators at Heysham Port, including Isle of Man Steam Packet, CLDN, and Stena Line, are expected to benefit from these improvements through greater efficiency, expanded capacity, and enhanced terminal operations.

The reconfigured trailer park will provide additional space to accommodate future growth, including the deployment of Stena Line's two new 'NewMax' ferries, which are projected to increase freight capacity by 40% compared to earlier vessels. These works are also anticipated to reduce operational time for customers.

The new gate operating system is expected to improve reliability and reduce congestion for hauliers, creating more space. The new terminal operating system is intended to facilitate trailer identification for arriving hauliers, contributing to improved safety at the port. Construction is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks.

Peel Ports Group is the UK's second largest port group. It owns and operates significant ports and terminals across the UK and Ireland.