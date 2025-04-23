  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Peel Ports Group invests £10m in Heysham Port Development

2025 April 23   18:00

ports

Peel Ports Group invests £10m in Heysham Port Development

Peel Ports Group, the UK's second largest port operator, is investing £10 million in Heysham Port, according to the company's release.

This investment aims to increase capacity and improve efficiency at the facility, which serves as a significant trade connection between the UK mainland, the Island of Ireland, and the Isle of Man.  

The project involves the reconfiguration of the port's trailer park, the installation of a new multi-lane smart gate operating system, and the implementation of a new terminal operating system. These upgrades are intended to enhance operational resilience and support increased cargo volumes for customers.  

Operators at Heysham Port, including Isle of Man Steam Packet, CLDN, and Stena Line, are expected to benefit from these improvements through greater efficiency, expanded capacity, and enhanced terminal operations.  

The reconfigured trailer park will provide additional space to accommodate future growth, including the deployment of Stena Line's two new 'NewMax' ferries, which are projected to increase freight capacity by 40% compared to earlier vessels. These works are also anticipated to reduce operational time for customers.  

The new gate operating system is expected to improve reliability and reduce congestion for hauliers, creating more space. The new terminal operating system is intended to facilitate trailer identification for arriving hauliers, contributing to improved safety at the port. Construction is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks.  

Peel Ports Group is the UK's second largest port group. It owns and operates significant ports and terminals across the UK and Ireland.

Topics:

ports

Peel Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:45

IMO 2028 framework to drive biofuel use in shipping to avoid penalties - Ship & Bunker

17:19

US to reduce China tariffs from 145%, Trump indicated

16:45

Hapag-Lloyd reports 30% cancellation of China-U.S. shipments amid trade conflict

16:27

Lloyd's Register certifies North Star CSOVs to IACS cyber resilience standards ahead of July deadline

15:46

Vast Infraestrutura and Port of Rotterdam Authority partner to advance global tanker electrification

15:29

Square Port Shipyard partners with Damen Technical Cooperation B.V. to build vessels in India

14:42

Port of Amsterdam reduces corporate emissions by 65%

14:12

Denmark agrees to enhance Navy with DKK 4 bln investment in vessels and drones

13:54

PALFINGER MARINE supplies eight cranes for four inland navigation vessels to the Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari

13:20

BYD takes delivery of fourth car carrier

12:58

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures Naval Combat USV design contract

12:28

Shanghai International Port Group subsidiary orders 20,000 cbm LNG bunker ship

11:57

OSV Glomar Venture collides with offshore wind turbine in Dutch North Sea

11:05

Port of Antwerp-Bruges sees 4.6% container rise despite 4% overall cargo decline in Q1 2025

10:48

Golden Ocean to merge into CMB.TECH, forming fleet of over 250 vessels

10:07

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC Consortium celebrates naming ceremony for power plant and eight wind turbine units

2025 April 22

18:09

Zhoushan Ningxing Shipbuilding and Repair Co. launches 13,000-dwt duplex stainless steel chemical tanker “Shan Tong”

17:41

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s China base embarks on a new frontier with the world’s first methanol-fuelled 5,900TEU Type container carrier

17:03

ICTSI buys into Rio property for Brazil port expansion

16:24

Viking announces float out of newest Egypt ship

15:16

GCT Global Container Terminals orders 10 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and first battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its British Columbia terminals

14:37

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Philippine base builds the world’s first methanol-fuelled Kamsarmax bulk carrier

13:52

Japan Engine Corporation launches first Japanese-made ammonia co-firing two-stroke engine for commercial use

13:17

Port of Rotterdam sees 5.8% throughput decline in Q1 2025 due to lower oil and dry bulk volumes

12:42

Vallourec secures major line pipe contract for Búzios 10 offshore project in Brazil

12:22

Osaka Gas launches Japan's first shore-to-ship LNG bunkering service

11:42

TMC to supply compressed air systems for 12 LNG newbuilds by Hanwha Ocean

11:24

Explosion on Petrobras’ Cherne 1 platform injures 11

10:47

Morocco to begin tendering process for LNG terminal

10:09

China Shipbuilding Group’s 150,000-ton aquaculture vessel “Guoxin 1-2-1” named for Yellow Sea deployment

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news