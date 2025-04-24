  1. Home
2025 April 24   10:06

ports

Aqaba Container Terminal introduces $13mln ship-to-shore gantry crane

Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) has announced the acquisition of a Ship-to-Shore (STS) gantry crane valued at USD 13 million, according to APM Terminals's release.

The acquisition follows the extension of ACT’s concession agreement with APM Terminals and aligns with its development plan to enhance regional logistics capabilities.

The crane supports ASEZA’s 2024–2028 strategy to establish a ‘green port’ within a ‘green city’ vision for Aqaba, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and utilize alternative energy sources to enhance Aqaba’s role as a regional logistics hub.

Adnan El Yacoubi, Chief Operations Officer at ACT, stated, “The new STS gantry crane represents a transformative investment, bringing world-class technology and capabilities that will allow ACT to meet the evolving demands of global trade by adding more capacity and enhancing the handling capacity, while ensuring the highest safety and efficiency standards.”  

The crane, designed for the largest vessels, has a quay-trolley height of 56 meters, an outreach of 71 meters, and a lifting capacity of 100 tons. It features safety and automation technology, including scanners to prevent collisions, precise container positioning, sway reduction, and self-diagnostic maintenance capabilities. Operated remotely with a camera system, it supports automated operations to increase productivity.  

The crane is part of a modernization effort, supported by an agreement between APM Terminals and Aqaba Development Corporation to extend the concession until 2046. This initiative aims to increase ACT’s annual throughput by 180,000 TEU and enable handling of 400-meter container vessels, reinforcing Jordan’s position in international logistics. 

Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) is Jordan’s primary container port and a key gateway for import and export cargo in the Levant region. A joint venture between Aqaba Development Corporation and APM Terminals (part of A.P. Moller-Maersk), it connects to 21 shipping lines and handles approximately 850,000 TEUs annually, with a capacity exceeding 1.2 million TEUs.

Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) is a Jordanian government entity established in 2001 to manage and develop the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, a 375-square-kilometer area on Jordan’s Red Sea coast.

A subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk, APM Terminals is a global port and terminal operator managing over 70 facilities worldwide.

