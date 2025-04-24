HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures AIP for new container ship safety device

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries announced the development of a new device to enhance cargo safety on container ships, according to the company's release.

The company received Approval in Principle (AIP) for its “lashing auxiliary cargo safety device” from Lloyd’s Register, Korean Register, and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry during a ceremony at its Ulsan headquarters.

Container ships require a process called “lashing,” where containers are secured to a steel structure known as a lashing bridge to prevent movement during transit.

The newly developed “Double Head Side Protector” is a fixing device installed on the side corners of a pair of vertically stacked containers positioned at the ship’s outermost edges.

This device connects to the lashing bridge independently of existing lashing systems, securing containers more firmly to the vessel. It is designed to prevent containers from collapsing in rough sea conditions due to adverse weather. Constructed with a fusion of high-strength composite materials and steel, the device can support the significant loads of multiple stacked containers.

Following its 2022 introduction of the world’s first lashing-free container ship to prevent cargo loss, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to strengthen cargo loading safety for lashing-dependent container ships with the Double Head Side Protector.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will proceed with prototype production and real-ship testing to validate the device’s performance.

Ryu Hong-ryeol, Head of Technology Division at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, stated, “The Double Head Side Protector is a new-concept technology that can further enhance the cargo safety of container ships. We will continue to increase our competitiveness in container ship orders with market-leading, differentiated technologies.”

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea, is a global leader in shipbuilding and heavy equipment manufacturing. Founded in 1972 by Chung Ju-yung as a division of the Hyundai Group, it became an independent entity in 2002. The company operates four core business divisions: Shipbuilding, Offshore & Engineering, Industrial Plant & Engineering, and Engine & Machinery.

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services organization specializing in marine classification, engineering, and technology solutions. Established in 1760 in London, United Kingdom, it is one of the world’s oldest and most respected classification societies.

Korean Register (KR) is a classification society based in Busan, South Korea, founded in 1960.

The Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), established in 1948, is one of the world’s largest and most active ship registries, headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, USA.