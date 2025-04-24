  1. Home
2025 April 24   11:42

shipping

Bureau Veritas classifies Union Maritime's methanol-ready tankers equipped with Norsepower rotor sails

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable shipping by classing a series of methanol-ready oil and chemical tankers for Union Maritime, according to the company's release.

These vessels are currently being equipped with wind propulsion systems, including Norsepower Rotor Sails™ (NPRS™).  The first two vessels in this series, Buran and Ostro, were delivered in February and April 2025, respectively, following their construction at Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding.

Union Maritime has two additional 18,500 dwt tankers under construction at Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding and two more at Wuhu Shipyard Co., Ltd. All will be equipped with Norsepower Rotor Sails™, with deliveries scheduled throughout 2025.  

These six vessels mark the first wave of a broader new build programme for Union Maritime under BV class. More than 25 additional tankers are scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028, including a significant series at Wuhu Shipyard, with further vessels being built at other major Chinese shipyards.

These vessels will either be delivered with wind propulsion systems installed or prepared for future integration, using technologies from various suppliers such as Norsepower.  

By incorporating wind propulsion systems and methanol-ready configurations, Union Maritime aims to improve energy efficiency and support long-term emissions reduction across its expanding fleet.  

BV supports the integration of these systems by conducting evaluations on the vessels to assess compliance with the relevant rules and notations to help ensure they meet the latest standards for both wind propulsion and alternative fuels like methanol. This includes its Rules for Wind Propulsion Systems (NR 206), the Wind Propulsion 1 and Wind Propulsion 2 notations for vessels equipped with wind propulsion systems, as well as the METHANOLFUEL-PREPARED notation.

BV has provided comprehensive support throughout the project, including an efficient and thorough review of the upgraded design to meet class requirements and delivery schedules.  

Norsepower is a Finnish cleantech company specializing in mechanical sails for large vessels. Norsepower's Rotor Sails™ harness wind energy to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Union Maritime is a UK-based shipping company focusing on the transportation of oil and chemical products.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) is a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services. BV provides classification services for ships and offshore structures, ensuring compliance with safety and environmental standards.

Topics:

Bureau Veritas

