Neste and Eckerö Line extend partnership to reduce Baltic Sea maritime emissions

Neste and Eckerö Line have announced the continuation of their collaboration aimed at reducing maritime emissions in the Baltic Sea, according to the company's release.

Eckerö Line, operating ferry services between Helsinki and Tallinn, has become the first Finnish company to utilize Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ for commercial maritime transport.​

By integrating Neste MY Renewable Diesel into its operations, Eckerö Line addresses the 2% emissions reduction requirement stipulated by the FuelEU Maritime regulation, effective from early 2025.​

Neste MY Renewable Diesel, produced from 100% waste and residue raw materials for the Finnish market, offers an average lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions reduction of 90% compared to fossil diesel.​

"Neste MY Renewable Diesel meets our needs well. We can use it as is in our existing fleet of ships operating in the Gulf of Finland to reduce our vessels' greenhouse gas emissions, thereby meeting the requirements of the FuelEU Maritime regulation, which came into effect at the beginning of the year," stated Taru Keronen, CEO of Eckerö Line.​

The renewable diesel's chemical similarity to fossil diesel allows its use in all diesel-powered vessels without necessitating additional investments or modifications to existing equipment or fuel distribution infrastructure.​

"The need to mitigate climate change is more urgent than ever. It's great that, as a partner and with Neste's renewable fuel, we can also support the maritime sector's transition towards lower-emission transport. Eckerö Line is setting a great example in this regard," commented Joni Pihlström, Vice President, Marketing & Services at Neste.​

Neste is a Finnish oil refining and marketing company specializing in the production of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

Eckerö Line is a Finnish ferry operator providing passenger and freight services between Helsinki, Finland, and Tallinn, Estonia. The company is part of the Rederiaktiebolaget Eckerö Group.