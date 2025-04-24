Vantage Drilling receives conditional $80mln award for Platinum Explorer drillship

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. announced it has received a conditional letter of award (CLOA) for its ultra-deepwater drillship, the Platinum Explorer.

The CLOA has a validity period of 90 days. The contract is valued at approximately $80 million and encompasses an anticipated 260-day campaign, according to the company's release.

This duration includes mobilization, paid-for contract preparation, and demobilization time.​ A significant portion of the contract value, covering mobilization and contract preparation, will be reimbursed based on incurred costs plus a limited margin.​

The award is subject to several conditions:​

-Mutual agreement on the terms and conditions of the contract between the client and the company.

-The client's receipt of all necessary internal board approvals.

-The client's acquisition of all required state, governmental, and administrative approvals.​

The CLOA remains effective until either the execution of the service contract or the expiration of the 90-day validity period.​

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. is a Bermuda-exempted offshore drilling contractor. The company's primary business involves contracting drilling units, related equipment, and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national, and independent oil and gas companies.