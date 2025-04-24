Wilson ASA takes delivery of first ECO series vessel, WILSON ECO I

Wilson ASA announced the delivery of WILSON ECO I, the first vessel in its ECO series and the initial unit of a 14-ship newbuilding program at Udupi Cochin Shipyard in India.
Designed by Dutch firm Conoship International, WILSON ECO I adheres to the CIP3800 design, emphasizing energy efficiency, operational flexibility, and environmental performance.
The vessel features diesel-electric propulsion and is prepared for wind-assisted systems.
WILSON ECO I achieves a 30% reduction below the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) required Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for 2025, indicating significant decreases in estimated greenhouse gas emissions per transported cargo unit.
The ECO series comprises six 3,800 deadweight ton (DWT) vessels, to be followed by eight 6,300 DWT vessels, with deliveries scheduled from early 2025 through 2028.
This program aims to expand Wilson ASA's capacity while reducing environmental impact and contributing to more sustainable maritime operations.
A Norwegian company specializing in short-sea shipping, Wilson ASA operates a fleet of vessels ranging from 1,500 to 8,500 DWT.
Based in the Netherlands, Conoship International is a ship design and engineering company known for developing innovative and efficient vessel designs.
Located in India, Udupi Cochin Shipyard is a shipbuilding facility involved in constructing various types of vessels, including those for international clients like Wilson ASA.