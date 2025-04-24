Wilson ASA takes delivery of first ECO series vessel, WILSON ECO I

Wilson ASA announced the delivery of WILSON ECO I, the first vessel in its ECO series and the initial unit of a 14-ship newbuilding program at Udupi Cochin Shipyard in India.​

Designed by Dutch firm Conoship International, WILSON ECO I adheres to the CIP3800 design, emphasizing energy efficiency, operational flexibility, and environmental performance.

The vessel features diesel-electric propulsion and is prepared for wind-assisted systems.​

WILSON ECO I achieves a 30% reduction below the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) required Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for 2025, indicating significant decreases in estimated greenhouse gas emissions per transported cargo unit.​

The ECO series comprises six 3,800 deadweight ton (DWT) vessels, to be followed by eight 6,300 DWT vessels, with deliveries scheduled from early 2025 through 2028.​

This program aims to expand Wilson ASA's capacity while reducing environmental impact and contributing to more sustainable maritime operations.​

A Norwegian company specializing in short-sea shipping, Wilson ASA operates a fleet of vessels ranging from 1,500 to 8,500 DWT.

Based in the Netherlands, Conoship International is a ship design and engineering company known for developing innovative and efficient vessel designs.​

Located in India, Udupi Cochin Shipyard is a shipbuilding facility involved in constructing various types of vessels, including those for international clients like Wilson ASA.