Marinetrans secures logistics contracts for two FLNG vessel projects

Marinetrans, a provider of logistics solutions for the maritime and offshore industries, has been awarded project logistics contracts for two Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) vessel construction projects, according to the company's release.

The contracts, covering the period from 2025 to 2027, were awarded by Black & Veatch, a Kansas-based engineering and construction company specializing in energy infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Marinetrans will deliver project logistics services, including transportation of critical components, heavy-lift deliveries, supply chain coordination, and on-site logistics support globally.

“We are honored to be selected by Black & Veatch for these large projects,” said Reidar Evensen, Group Director, Projects & Offshore at Marinetrans. “Our expertise in complex logistics and focus on operational excellence ensure the timely and efficient construction of these state-of-the-art FLNG vessels.”

Christina Chai, Supply Chain Director at Black & Veatch, commented, “Partnering with Marinetrans ensures that we have a reliable and experienced logistics provider to manage the intricate supply chain of these high-profile FLNG vessel projects. Their expertise in project logistics will play a crucial role in the successful execution of our operations.”

The construction of these FLNG vessels aims to enhance offshore energy production and the global supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Marinetrans specializes in logistics solutions for the maritime and offshore industries. Acquired by AIT Worldwide Logistics in 2024, the company offers end-to-end logistics support through a global network, focusing on efficiency, safety, and reliability.​

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction company founded in 1915.