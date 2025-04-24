  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Marinetrans secures logistics contracts for two FLNG vessel projects

2025 April 24   14:23

shipping

Marinetrans secures logistics contracts for two FLNG vessel projects

Marinetrans, a provider of logistics solutions for the maritime and offshore industries, has been awarded project logistics contracts for two Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) vessel construction projects, according to the company's release.

The contracts, covering the period from 2025 to 2027, were awarded by Black & Veatch, a Kansas-based engineering and construction company specializing in energy infrastructure.  

Under the agreement, Marinetrans will deliver project logistics services, including transportation of critical components, heavy-lift deliveries, supply chain coordination, and on-site logistics support globally.  

“We are honored to be selected by Black & Veatch for these large projects,” said Reidar Evensen, Group Director, Projects & Offshore at Marinetrans. “Our expertise in complex logistics and focus on operational excellence ensure the timely and efficient construction of these state-of-the-art FLNG vessels.”  

Christina Chai, Supply Chain Director at Black & Veatch, commented, “Partnering with Marinetrans ensures that we have a reliable and experienced logistics provider to manage the intricate supply chain of these high-profile FLNG vessel projects. Their expertise in project logistics will play a crucial role in the successful execution of our operations.”  

The construction of these FLNG vessels aims to enhance offshore energy production and the global supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Marinetrans specializes in logistics solutions for the maritime and offshore industries. Acquired by AIT Worldwide Logistics in 2024, the company offers end-to-end logistics support through a global network, focusing on efficiency, safety, and reliability.​ 

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction company founded in 1915.

Topics:

FLNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

BIMCO and ASBA release updated ASBATANKVOY charter party for oil tankers

17:29

South Korea and Europe collaborate on Green Shipping Corridor to slash CO₂ emissions by 70%

17:02

South Korean shipbuilders report significant Q1 profit growth

16:39

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding to develop new terminal in Ceyhan, Türkiye

16:13

Wärtsilä and Höegh Evi complete development of floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker

15:46

Saudi fuel oil imports from Fujairah reach 15-month high amid inventory decline

15:04

Three Russian insurers seek Indian approval to provide marine insurance for oil tankers - Reuters

14:43

European Commission updates Ship Reporting rules to enhance maritime safety

13:30

DS NORDEN and MASH Makes complete first commercial vessel trial using carbon-negative biofuel

13:12

Wilson ASA takes delivery of first ECO series vessel, WILSON ECO I

12:48

Vantage Drilling receives conditional $80mln award for Platinum Explorer drillship

12:24

Neste and Eckerö Line extend partnership to reduce Baltic Sea maritime emissions

11:42

Bureau Veritas classifies Union Maritime's methanol-ready tankers equipped with Norsepower rotor sails

10:43

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures AIP for new container ship safety device

10:06

Aqaba Container Terminal introduces $13mln ship-to-shore gantry crane

2025 April 23

18:00

Peel Ports Group invests £10m in Heysham Port Development

17:45

IMO 2028 framework to drive biofuel use in shipping to avoid penalties - Ship & Bunker

17:19

US to reduce China tariffs from 145%, Trump indicated

16:45

Hapag-Lloyd reports 30% cancellation of China-U.S. shipments amid trade conflict

16:27

Lloyd's Register certifies North Star CSOVs to IACS cyber resilience standards ahead of July deadline

15:46

Vast Infraestrutura and Port of Rotterdam Authority partner to advance global tanker electrification

15:29

Square Port Shipyard partners with Damen Technical Cooperation B.V. to build vessels in India

14:42

Port of Amsterdam reduces corporate emissions by 65%

14:12

Denmark agrees to enhance Navy with DKK 4 bln investment in vessels and drones

13:54

PALFINGER MARINE supplies eight cranes for four inland navigation vessels to the Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari

13:20

BYD takes delivery of fourth car carrier

12:58

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures Naval Combat USV design contract

12:28

Shanghai International Port Group subsidiary orders 20,000 cbm LNG bunker ship

11:57

OSV Glomar Venture collides with offshore wind turbine in Dutch North Sea

11:05

Port of Antwerp-Bruges sees 4.6% container rise despite 4% overall cargo decline in Q1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news