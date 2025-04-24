  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. European Commission updates Ship Reporting rules to enhance maritime safety

2025 April 24   14:43

shipping

European Commission updates Ship Reporting rules to enhance maritime safety

On February 19, 2025, the European Commission adopted a measure amending Directive 2002/59/EC to strengthen maritime safety and environmental protection within EU waters.

The new Delegated Directive mandates that all vessels entering areas of Mandatory Ship Reporting Systems (MRS), including those transiting EU coastlines without docking at EU ports, must provide proof of adequate insurance.​

Mobility and Transport  Director-General for Mobility and Transport, Magda Kopczyńska, stated: "This is a targeted measure with potentially great impact, enhancing the preparedness of the EU’s coastal States. It reflects the EU's dedication to safer, more secure, and environmentally responsible maritime operations, aligning its regulations with international standards and tackling the challenges associated with hazardous cargo and geopolitical tensions."​  

The amendment aims to bolster the EU's ability to monitor and investigate maritime activities, particularly addressing risks posed by uninsured or unsafe vessels. It also aligns EU regulations with international standards amid increasing threats from hazardous cargo and geopolitical instability.​  

Following this legislative change, the European Commission and Member States have submitted a proposal to the International Maritime Organization seeking a minor amendment to several existing MRS in and around the European coastal States.​  

The Delegated Directive will enter into force unless the European Parliament or the Council raises objections within two months of its notification.​

The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union, responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the day-to-day business of the EU. It operates under the leadership of a team of Commissioners, each overseeing specific policy areas.​ 

The IMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. It establishes global standards for the safety, security, and environmental performance of international shipping, facilitating cooperation among governments to ensure fair and effective maritime practices.

Topics:

legislation

European Commission

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

BIMCO and ASBA release updated ASBATANKVOY charter party for oil tankers

17:29

South Korea and Europe collaborate on Green Shipping Corridor to slash CO₂ emissions by 70%

17:02

South Korean shipbuilders report significant Q1 profit growth

16:39

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding to develop new terminal in Ceyhan, Türkiye

16:13

Wärtsilä and Höegh Evi complete development of floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker

15:46

Saudi fuel oil imports from Fujairah reach 15-month high amid inventory decline

15:04

Three Russian insurers seek Indian approval to provide marine insurance for oil tankers - Reuters

14:23

Marinetrans secures logistics contracts for two FLNG vessel projects

13:30

DS NORDEN and MASH Makes complete first commercial vessel trial using carbon-negative biofuel

13:12

Wilson ASA takes delivery of first ECO series vessel, WILSON ECO I

12:48

Vantage Drilling receives conditional $80mln award for Platinum Explorer drillship

12:24

Neste and Eckerö Line extend partnership to reduce Baltic Sea maritime emissions

11:42

Bureau Veritas classifies Union Maritime's methanol-ready tankers equipped with Norsepower rotor sails

10:43

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures AIP for new container ship safety device

10:06

Aqaba Container Terminal introduces $13mln ship-to-shore gantry crane

2025 April 23

18:00

Peel Ports Group invests £10m in Heysham Port Development

17:45

IMO 2028 framework to drive biofuel use in shipping to avoid penalties - Ship & Bunker

17:19

US to reduce China tariffs from 145%, Trump indicated

16:45

Hapag-Lloyd reports 30% cancellation of China-U.S. shipments amid trade conflict

16:27

Lloyd's Register certifies North Star CSOVs to IACS cyber resilience standards ahead of July deadline

15:46

Vast Infraestrutura and Port of Rotterdam Authority partner to advance global tanker electrification

15:29

Square Port Shipyard partners with Damen Technical Cooperation B.V. to build vessels in India

14:42

Port of Amsterdam reduces corporate emissions by 65%

14:12

Denmark agrees to enhance Navy with DKK 4 bln investment in vessels and drones

13:54

PALFINGER MARINE supplies eight cranes for four inland navigation vessels to the Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari

13:20

BYD takes delivery of fourth car carrier

12:58

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures Naval Combat USV design contract

12:28

Shanghai International Port Group subsidiary orders 20,000 cbm LNG bunker ship

11:57

OSV Glomar Venture collides with offshore wind turbine in Dutch North Sea

11:05

Port of Antwerp-Bruges sees 4.6% container rise despite 4% overall cargo decline in Q1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news