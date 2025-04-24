European Commission updates Ship Reporting rules to enhance maritime safety

On February 19, 2025, the European Commission adopted a measure amending Directive 2002/59/EC to strengthen maritime safety and environmental protection within EU waters.

The new Delegated Directive mandates that all vessels entering areas of Mandatory Ship Reporting Systems (MRS), including those transiting EU coastlines without docking at EU ports, must provide proof of adequate insurance.​

Mobility and Transport Director-General for Mobility and Transport, Magda Kopczyńska, stated: "This is a targeted measure with potentially great impact, enhancing the preparedness of the EU’s coastal States. It reflects the EU's dedication to safer, more secure, and environmentally responsible maritime operations, aligning its regulations with international standards and tackling the challenges associated with hazardous cargo and geopolitical tensions."​

The amendment aims to bolster the EU's ability to monitor and investigate maritime activities, particularly addressing risks posed by uninsured or unsafe vessels. It also aligns EU regulations with international standards amid increasing threats from hazardous cargo and geopolitical instability.​

Following this legislative change, the European Commission and Member States have submitted a proposal to the International Maritime Organization seeking a minor amendment to several existing MRS in and around the European coastal States.​

The Delegated Directive will enter into force unless the European Parliament or the Council raises objections within two months of its notification.​

The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union, responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the day-to-day business of the EU. It operates under the leadership of a team of Commissioners, each overseeing specific policy areas.​

The IMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. It establishes global standards for the safety, security, and environmental performance of international shipping, facilitating cooperation among governments to ensure fair and effective maritime practices.