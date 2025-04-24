  1. Home
2025 April 24   15:04

Three Russian insurers seek Indian approval to provide marine insurance for oil tankers - Reuters

Three additional Russian insurers, including a subsidiary of Sberbank, have applied for approval from India to provide marine insurance for oil shipments to Indian ports, according to Reuters.​  

India has previously approved five Russian insurers, as Russia lacks representation in the International Group of P&I Clubs, which offers liability coverage for most of the world's tankers.​  

The applications from Sberbank Insurance, Ugoria Insurance Group, and ASTK Insurance Company are under evaluation by India's shipping ministry.​  

"The three entities meet India's criteria for getting the authorisation," one source stated, adding that the ministry must provide final clearance for accreditation.​  

Sberbank Insurance is under U.S. sanctions; however, India considers only United Nations sanctions in its decisions, not unilateral sanctions from other countries.​  

Marine insurance is essential for oil cargoes due to the high safety standards required. Indian refiners purchase Russian oil on a delivered basis, with sellers providing vessels and insurance.​  

Approval of these three firms would increase the number of Russian insurers authorized in India to eight.​

Previously approved Russian insurers include Soglasie Insurance Co Ltd, Alfastrakhovanie, Sogaz Insurance Co., Ingosstrakh, and VSK Insurance.​  Some of these firms are under sanctions: Alfastrakhovanie, Sogaz Insurance Co., and Ingosstrakh by the U.S., and VSK Insurance by the U.K.​  

India's oil secretary stated in February that the country aims to purchase Russian oil only if supplied by companies and ships not subject to U.S. sanctions.​  In March, Indian port authorities denied entry to an aging tanker carrying Russian crude due to inadequate documentation.​

