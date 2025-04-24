  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Wärtsilä and Höegh Evi complete development of floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker

2025 April 24   16:13

hydrogen

Wärtsilä and Höegh Evi complete development of floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, a subsidiary of the technology group Wärtsilä, in collaboration with Höegh Evi, a global leader in marine energy infrastructure, has announced the completion of the world's first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker.

This technology enables floating import terminals to produce hydrogen at industrial-scale volumes from transported ammonia.  

The ammonia cracker features a modular design, allowing integration into both hybrid Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) and dedicated Floating Hydrogen Terminals.

The system is scalable, with a send-out capacity of up to 210,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually. Ammonia storage capacity ranges from 10,000m³ to 120,000m³.  

"The floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker developed by Höegh Evi, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions and partners is a game-changer for the hydrogen economy and the energy transition in Europe. Our floating terminals and cracking technology can unlock the full potential of global value chains for green hydrogen, providing European industry with a reliable supply of clean energy within this decade," said Erik Nyheim, CEO of Höegh Evi.  

"This pioneering development of the floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker represents a significant leap forward in our quest for sustainable energy solutions. Together with Höegh Evi and our partners, we are not only addressing the challenges of hydrogen storage and transportation but also paving the way for a more resilient and flexible energy infrastructure," said Kjell Ove Ulstein, Sales & Marketing Director, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.  

The project received approximately EUR 5.9 million in funding from the Norwegian Government’s green platform programme, representing about 50% of the total budget.

The ammonia cracker was constructed at Sustainable Energy’s Norwegian Catapult Center in Stord, Norway. Additional partners in the project include the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE), University of South-East Norway, Sustainable Energy, and BASF SE.  

According to the EU’s REPower strategy, Europe plans to import 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year by 2030. Floating infrastructure with ammonia cracking technology can facilitate large-scale imports, supplying hard-to-abate industries with a stable baseload energy source and contributing to energy system balance.  

Hydrogen, while a viable sustainable fuel, presents challenges in storage and transportation due to its low volumetric energy density and potential vaporisation losses. Ammonia offers a more suitable alternative for storage and transport, as it can be stored in liquid form at moderate pressures and temperatures and transported over long distances by ship. Upon arrival, the ammonia cracker converts the ammonia back to hydrogen for distribution into the core energy grid. 

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish technology company specializing in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2024, the company reported net sales of EUR 6.4 billion and operates in over 230 locations across 77 countries.​ 

Höegh Evi is a global leader in marine energy infrastructure, specializing in floating solutions for LNG, ammonia, hydrogen, and carbon transport and storage.

Topics:

ammonia

Wartsila

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

BIMCO and ASBA release updated ASBATANKVOY charter party for oil tankers

17:29

South Korea and Europe collaborate on Green Shipping Corridor to slash CO₂ emissions by 70%

17:02

South Korean shipbuilders report significant Q1 profit growth

16:39

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding to develop new terminal in Ceyhan, Türkiye

15:46

Saudi fuel oil imports from Fujairah reach 15-month high amid inventory decline

15:04

Three Russian insurers seek Indian approval to provide marine insurance for oil tankers - Reuters

14:43

European Commission updates Ship Reporting rules to enhance maritime safety

14:23

Marinetrans secures logistics contracts for two FLNG vessel projects

13:30

DS NORDEN and MASH Makes complete first commercial vessel trial using carbon-negative biofuel

13:12

Wilson ASA takes delivery of first ECO series vessel, WILSON ECO I

12:48

Vantage Drilling receives conditional $80mln award for Platinum Explorer drillship

12:24

Neste and Eckerö Line extend partnership to reduce Baltic Sea maritime emissions

11:42

Bureau Veritas classifies Union Maritime's methanol-ready tankers equipped with Norsepower rotor sails

10:43

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures AIP for new container ship safety device

10:06

Aqaba Container Terminal introduces $13mln ship-to-shore gantry crane

2025 April 23

18:00

Peel Ports Group invests £10m in Heysham Port Development

17:45

IMO 2028 framework to drive biofuel use in shipping to avoid penalties - Ship & Bunker

17:19

US to reduce China tariffs from 145%, Trump indicated

16:45

Hapag-Lloyd reports 30% cancellation of China-U.S. shipments amid trade conflict

16:27

Lloyd's Register certifies North Star CSOVs to IACS cyber resilience standards ahead of July deadline

15:46

Vast Infraestrutura and Port of Rotterdam Authority partner to advance global tanker electrification

15:29

Square Port Shipyard partners with Damen Technical Cooperation B.V. to build vessels in India

14:42

Port of Amsterdam reduces corporate emissions by 65%

14:12

Denmark agrees to enhance Navy with DKK 4 bln investment in vessels and drones

13:54

PALFINGER MARINE supplies eight cranes for four inland navigation vessels to the Brazilian shipyard Estaleiro Rio Maguari

13:20

BYD takes delivery of fourth car carrier

12:58

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries secures Naval Combat USV design contract

12:28

Shanghai International Port Group subsidiary orders 20,000 cbm LNG bunker ship

11:57

OSV Glomar Venture collides with offshore wind turbine in Dutch North Sea

11:05

Port of Antwerp-Bruges sees 4.6% container rise despite 4% overall cargo decline in Q1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news