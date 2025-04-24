Wärtsilä and Höegh Evi complete development of floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, a subsidiary of the technology group Wärtsilä, in collaboration with Höegh Evi, a global leader in marine energy infrastructure, has announced the completion of the world's first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker.

This technology enables floating import terminals to produce hydrogen at industrial-scale volumes from transported ammonia.

The ammonia cracker features a modular design, allowing integration into both hybrid Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) and dedicated Floating Hydrogen Terminals.

The system is scalable, with a send-out capacity of up to 210,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually. Ammonia storage capacity ranges from 10,000m³ to 120,000m³.

"The floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker developed by Höegh Evi, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions and partners is a game-changer for the hydrogen economy and the energy transition in Europe. Our floating terminals and cracking technology can unlock the full potential of global value chains for green hydrogen, providing European industry with a reliable supply of clean energy within this decade," said Erik Nyheim, CEO of Höegh Evi.

"This pioneering development of the floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker represents a significant leap forward in our quest for sustainable energy solutions. Together with Höegh Evi and our partners, we are not only addressing the challenges of hydrogen storage and transportation but also paving the way for a more resilient and flexible energy infrastructure," said Kjell Ove Ulstein, Sales & Marketing Director, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The project received approximately EUR 5.9 million in funding from the Norwegian Government’s green platform programme, representing about 50% of the total budget.

The ammonia cracker was constructed at Sustainable Energy’s Norwegian Catapult Center in Stord, Norway. Additional partners in the project include the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE), University of South-East Norway, Sustainable Energy, and BASF SE.

According to the EU’s REPower strategy, Europe plans to import 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year by 2030. Floating infrastructure with ammonia cracking technology can facilitate large-scale imports, supplying hard-to-abate industries with a stable baseload energy source and contributing to energy system balance.

Hydrogen, while a viable sustainable fuel, presents challenges in storage and transportation due to its low volumetric energy density and potential vaporisation losses. Ammonia offers a more suitable alternative for storage and transport, as it can be stored in liquid form at moderate pressures and temperatures and transported over long distances by ship. Upon arrival, the ammonia cracker converts the ammonia back to hydrogen for distribution into the core energy grid.

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish technology company specializing in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2024, the company reported net sales of EUR 6.4 billion and operates in over 230 locations across 77 countries.​

Höegh Evi is a global leader in marine energy infrastructure, specializing in floating solutions for LNG, ammonia, hydrogen, and carbon transport and storage.