2025 April 24   16:39

ports

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding to develop new terminal in Ceyhan, Türkiye

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding have announced a partnership to develop a new terminal in Ceyhan, Adana, Türkiye.

This facility is part of a larger $2 billion development that includes a polypropylene (PP) production plant, which Rönesans Holding will develop separately.

The PP plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 472,500 metric tons, addressing approximately 17% of Türkiye’s PP demand.​  

The jointly developed terminal will feature a deep-sea jetty and provide feedstock storage services for the new plant. It will incorporate environmentally advanced technology to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

Located within the Ceyhan Energy Specialized Industrial Zone, the terminal aims to offer competitive storage and handling services to other customers in southern and central Türkiye. Future plans include expanding the facility into a chemical terminal to support the industrial zone's development.​

Guy Bessant, President of Stolthaven Terminals, stated: “We are pleased to partner with Rönesans Holding on this landmark project. Stolthaven Terminals has more than 50 years' experience in the safe and efficient handling and storage of bulk liquids and gases, and proven expertise in developing complex and large-scale storage projects. This terminal will not only provide storage for the Ceyhan PP Plant, but is also part of the Ceyhan Energy Specialized Industrial zone which, in future, could provide storage and logistics solutions for local and international companies looking for distribution services in the region.”​  

A division of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Stolthaven Terminals specializes in the storage and handling of bulk liquids and gases. With over 50 years of experience, the company operates a global network of terminals, providing safe and efficient services to various industries.​

Based in Türkiye, Rönesans Holding operates in construction, real estate development, healthcare, and energy sectors. As of the end of 2020, it was the ninth-largest international contracting company in Europe, with a global turnover of $4.5 billion and total assets of $9 billion.

