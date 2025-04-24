South Korea and Europe collaborate on Green Shipping Corridor to slash CO₂ emissions by 70%

A report by Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC) indicates that the proposed Korea–Europe Green Shipping Corridor (GSC) could reduce carbon emissions by more than 70% along key trade routes between Pyeongtaek Port and major European automotive hubs.​

The GSC focuses on Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) operating between Pyeongtaek Port and European ports including Bremerhaven, Antwerp, Zeebrugge, and Southampton.

These vessels, due to their regular routes and simpler cargo-handling requirements, are considered suitable for early adoption of green technologies.​

The initiative aligns with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Net-zero Framework announced at MEPC 83 and supports South Korea's Greenship-K Program, which aims to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by 2050.​

Pyeongtaek Port, a central hub for automotive exports from manufacturers such as Hyundai, Kia, and KG Mobility, is identified as a strategic location for launching the GSC.

The port's governance, managed by the Pyeongtaek Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries and supported by private capital, facilitates public-private partnerships essential for the corridor's implementation.​

The report recommends policy measures including the enactment of a Green Corridor Act, development of fuel supply infrastructure, and financial incentives to support the transition.

Active participation from shipping companies, fuel suppliers, cargo owners, and investors is deemed crucial.​ A key component of the GSC is the adoption of green methanol as a marine fuel.

Unlike gray or brown methanol derived from fossil fuels, green methanol is produced from renewable sources and emits near-zero emissions.

The report estimates that switching to green methanol on the Bremerhaven–Pyeongtaek route could eliminate approximately 1.4 million metric tons of CO₂ annually.​

Jueun Han, a researcher at SFOC, stated:​ “Amid changing global dynamics, green shipping corridors with Europe present a strategic opportunity for South Korea. With Europe leading maritime decarbonization, Korea is well-positioned to cooperate by establishing a private-sector-led pilot corridor centered around Pyeongtaek Port.​ In response to the IMO’s GHG reduction targets and the EU’s tightening regulations, developing green shipping corridors is essential to securing the long-term competitiveness of Korea’s shipping and shipbuilding industries.”​

Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC) is an independent nonprofit organization based in Seoul, South Korea, established in 2016. SFOC focuses on accelerating global greenhouse gas emissions reduction and energy transition through research, litigation, community organizing, and strategic communications.