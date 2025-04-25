Lloyd’s Register enhances Global Fuel Finder tool with biofuels capability for marine industry

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has announced an upgrade to its Global Fuel Finder tool, a key resource for ship operators and technical teams in sourcing marine fuels.

The latest enhancement integrates biofuel availability and quality insights into the platform, offering more data-driven support as the maritime industry transitions to sustainable energy solutions.

Developed by LR’s Fuel Oil Bunkering Analysis and Advisory Service (FOBAS) team, the updated tool enables users to search, compare, and analyze biofuels across global ports.

The platform, available via the LR GMT interface, provides access to six months of data from specific ports or suppliers, allows users to visualize trends, and offers downloadable detailed reports.

Users can compare up to four supplier-port combinations simultaneously, providing clarity on fuel procurement and regulatory compliance decisions.

Andrew Shaw, Managing Director of FOBAS, commented, "The inclusion of biofuels is the latest step in our commitment to delivering practical, real-time, data-driven solutions that support the decarbonization of shipping."

Lloyd's Register is a global leader in engineering, technology, and business services for the maritime industry. Founded in 1760, the organization provides classification, certification, and consulting services to ensure the safety, sustainability, and performance of assets. Its Fuel Oil Bunkering Analysis and Advisory Service (FOBAS) is recognized for its expertise in fuel testing, risk mitigation, and supporting the maritime sector in regulatory compliance and sustainable fuel strategies.