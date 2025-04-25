  1. Home
2025 April 25   11:12

APM Terminals Valencia begins solar panel installation

APM Terminals Valencia has launched a significant solar energy project, marking a crucial step towards the company’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, according to the company's release.

The project, which commenced in December 2024, involves the installation of 1,674 solar panels across various rooftops within the terminal.

The installation includes 502 panels, each with a nominal power of 655 watts, and an additional 1,172 panels rated at 575 watts. The total area covered by the panels will be 4,752 m², providing an installed capacity of approximately 1 MWp.

The solar panels are expected to generate around 1.2 GWh of energy annually.  

The panels will be placed on different structures around the terminal, such as office parking shelters, the newly built workshop-warehouse, and various canopy structures.

The project also incorporates other sustainable enhancements, including 29 electric vehicle chargers, 16 inverters, low-voltage electrical panels, new parking area canopies, and the necessary civil works to support these installations.  

The total investment for the Valencia solar project amounts to €1,103,070, with 30% of the funding coming from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program, administered by the European Climate, Infrastructure, and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).

The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Port Authority of Valencia (APV), the Valencia Port Foundation, and other key port and ferry operators.  

The initiative forms part of an ongoing effort with an accumulated investment exceeding €38 million in electric equipment and the infrastructure required to support it. Furthermore, the terminal plans to improve energy resilience by installing up to 2 MVA of additional solar power in Spain, introducing a reefer container gangway to replace diesel generators, and electrifying smaller equipment such as forklifts and electric vehicles.  

SGW has already committed to 100% renewable energy since 2020, sourcing its power through a Green Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and an agreement with Port Authorities for a sustainable electricity supply.

The project benefits from funding support from the European Union, Spanish government, and local Port Authorities, underscoring the strategic importance of transitioning this over-30-year-old facility to a greener operation. 

A part of the Maersk Group, APM Terminals operates a vast network of terminals and is committed to enhancing port and terminal operations, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and efficiency.

The Port Authority of Valencia is responsible for overseeing and managing the Port of Valencia, one of the largest and busiest ports in Europe.

