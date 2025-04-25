CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding delivers 14th 210,000-DWT bulk carrier to CMB.TECH

  1. Home
2025 April 25   10:02

shipbuilding

CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding and CSSC Trading delivered the 14th 210,000-ton bulk carrier, named "MINERAL SVERIGE," to Belgian operator CMB.TECH, according to the company's release.

This marks the seventh vessel delivered by Beihai Shipbuilding in 2025.

The ship, classified by Lloyd's Register, incorporates a new generation of energy-saving design that complies with IMO Tier III emission standards, reducing nitrogen oxide emissions by more than 75%.

It includes reserved space for ammonia fuel power modification, aligning with the concept of "future fuel ready."  

The vessel is part of a series of ammonia-ready bulk carriers ordered by CMB.TECH, with previous deliveries including "MINERAL BELGIE" and "MINERAL NEDERLAND" in June 2023. 

CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, specializing in constructing large bulk carriers and ammonia-ready vessels.    

CSSC Tradingis a division of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, focused on facilitating shipbuilding contracts and international trade for the group.    

CMB.TECH is a Belgian maritime company under Compagnie Maritime Belge, operating a fleet of over 160 vessels and investing in hydrogen and ammonia fuel technologies.    

Lloyd's Register is a global classification society providing ship certification and technical services to ensure compliance with international maritime standards.

