Freire Shipyard starts construction of KAUST research vessel 'Thuwal II'

Freire Shipyard, based in Vigo, marked a significant construction milestone on April 24, 2025, with the keel laying ceremony for the advanced research vessel 'Thuwal II', according to Industrias Pesqueras.

The vessel is being built for Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and is intended for extensive marine research operations in the Red Sea.

KAUST representatives stated that the RV Thuwal II "represents a decisive step in our commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia's scientific infrastructure and protecting the Red Sea ecosystem."

The university anticipates the new addition "will open the door to high-impact technological collaborations in the region" and "promises to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in marine research."

The 'Thuwal II' is scheduled for delivery in 2027. It is designed to accommodate 30 people and is specified with a length of 50 meters, a beam of 12.8 meters, and a draft of 3.6 meters.

The vessel is expected to operate for over three decades. Its design incorporates a modular structure intended to allow for the integration of various experimental laboratories and adaptation to current and future marine technologies, including potential future ecological propulsion systems to reduce its carbon footprint.

Upon completion, the 'Thuwal II' is expected to be Saudi Arabia's most advanced regional class research vessel. It will support research into areas such as coral reefs, marine biodiversity, and geological formations. Its operational capabilities will include exploring deep-sea zones, deploying autonomous and remotely operated underwater vehicles, conducting visual and acoustic studies, collecting samples for seabed mapping, and assisting in national emergency responses in the Red Sea, such as oil spills or maritime and aerial accidents.

Located in Vigo, Spain, Freire Shipyard is a family-owned shipbuilding company with a history dating back to 1895. It specializes in the design and construction of highly complex and technologically advanced vessels, including research vessels, oceanographic ships, offshore support vessels, and luxury yachts.

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), established in 2009 and located in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia, is a graduate-level research university focused on science and technology.