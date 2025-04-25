ESPO welcomes Parliament Committee's call for stronger EU Transport and Energy Budget

The European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) has expressed its support for the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgets report that advocates for increased financial backing for energy and transport infrastructure within the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

The report, titled “On a revamped long-term budget for the Union in a changing world,” was adopted by the Budgets Committee on Wednesday with 23 votes in favour, nine against, and two abstentions.

It highlights the necessity for a more ambitious long-term EU budget to address evolving global challenges and meet the expectations of EU citizens.

The report emphasizes that these infrastructure investments are considered integral to energy policy and a prerequisite for strengthening the single market and enhancing the Union's resilience.

ESPO welcomed the report's focus on these crucial sectors. The organisation has consistently underlined the significant investment needs of European ports to maintain their role as vital gateways for trade, multimodal hubs, energy nodes, and industrial clusters.

Founded in 1992, ESPO is the principal interface between European seaports and the European Union institutions and is based in Brussels. The organisation represents the port authorities, port associations and port administrations of the seaports of the Member States of the European Union and Norway.

