  Jinling Shipyard delivers 62,000 dwt multi-purpose vessel to China Merchants Shipping

2025 April 25   15:41

shipbuilding

Jinling Shipyard delivers 62,000 dwt multi-purpose vessel to China Merchants Shipping

Nanjing Jinling Shipyard, a part of China Merchants Industry, has delivered a 62,000 dwt ultra-flexible multi-purpose vessel to China Merchants Shipping.

A ship handover and naming ceremony was held for the vessel on April 25, 2025.  

This vessel is the first of four 'Mingrong' series 62,000 dwt multi-purpose vessels agreed upon in a contract signed in 2023.

Described as a new generation of energy-saving and environmentally friendly ships, the vessel was designed by Shanghai Ship Design Institute (SDARI) and is classed by China Classification Society (CCS).  

The vessel measures 199.9 meters in length, 32.26 meters in width, and 19.0 meters in depth, with a service speed of 14.4 knots. Its design incorporates CFD optimized lines and includes five cargo holds.

It is equipped with four cranes on the port side, capable of lifting up to 300 tons individually.  Environmental and efficiency features include large-diameter propeller thrusters, enabling the vessel to meet the Ship Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) PHASE 3 series international standards.

The ship is also equipped with an energy efficiency management system developed by China Merchants Industry and is slated for future integration with the IMP management system from China Merchants Shipping. 

China Merchants Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. is a major shipbuilding and marine engineering enterprise based in China. It is a subsidiary of the state-owned China Merchants Group. China Merchants Industry operates several shipyards across China, including Nanjing Jinling Shipyard.

China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. (CMES) is the flagship energy shipping arm of the state-owned China Merchants Group. It is a leading global operator of oil tankers (VLCCs), LNG carriers, and dry bulk vessels.

