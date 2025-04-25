  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Vale and Petrobras partner on renewable marine fuel test

2025 April 25   14:41

alternative fuels

Vale and Petrobras partner on renewable marine fuel test

Brazilian mining giant Vale S.A. and state-owned energy company Petrobras have announced a commercial partnership to test a marine fuel containing renewable content.

The collaboration, facilitated through Petrobras Singapore (PSPL), involves supplying a vessel chartered by Vale with Very Low Sulfur (VLS) B24 fuel, which includes 24% second-generation biodiesel.  

The bulk carrier Luise Oldendorff, chartered by Vale, was fueled with the VLS B24 product in Singapore on Tuesday, April 22, as part of the testing initiative.

Oldendorff Carriers is collaborating in this effort.  Petrobras Singapore formulated the VLS B24 fuel in its locally leased tanks.

The blend consists of 76% fossil fuel oil sourced from Petrobras System refineries and 24% UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester), a biofuel derived from processed used cooking oil (UCO) acquired in the region. 

Petrobras Singapore holds ISCC EU certification, validating the sustainability criteria of the biofuel logistics chain involved. 

Vale S.A. is a Brazilian multinational corporation and one of the largest logistics operators globally. Vale is a major producer of iron ore and nickel, with operations spanning mining, logistics, and energy.

Petrobras (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.) is a Brazil's state-controlled oil and gas company and one of the largest energy corporations in the world.

Oldendorff Carriers is a large, family-owned German dry bulk shipping company. Oldendorff operates a vast fleet of owned and chartered vessels, providing global maritime transportation services for major commodity companies, including Vale.

Topics:

alternative fuels

Petrobras

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:36

PIL names first 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessel 'Kota Oasis'

16:12

Axpo expands small-scale LNG bunkering to Port of Algeciras

15:45

Bangladesh approves over $1.1 bln expansion for key seaport terminal

15:41

Jinling Shipyard delivers 62,000 dwt multi-purpose vessel to China Merchants Shipping

15:22

Trelleborg awarded contract for China's first automated mooring system at major container terminal

14:58

CMA CGM becomes controlling shareholder of Santos Brasil with 51% stake

14:21

HD Hyundai Mipo secures $111mln containership order

13:41

Rotterdam Port reports increase in LNG bunkering

13:10

Lloyd’s Register enhances Global Fuel Finder tool with biofuels capability for marine industry

12:50

ESPO welcomes Parliament Committee's call for stronger EU Transport and Energy Budget

12:40

Freire Shipyard starts construction of KAUST research vessel 'Thuwal II'

12:20

Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers final vessel in LNG dual-fuel car carrier series

11:40

Baleària successfully completes docking tests for 'Avemar Dos' at Tarifa Port

11:12

APM Terminals Valencia begins solar panel installation

10:28

Global container port volume expected to decline 1% due to U.S. trade policies, Drewry forecasts

10:02

CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding delivers 14th 210,000-DWT bulk carrier to CMB.TECH

09:06

Minerva Saudi launches floating storage unit in Jeddah

08:58

Port of Helsingborg implements N4 Terminal Operating System

2025 April 24

18:00

BIMCO and ASBA release updated ASBATANKVOY charter party for oil tankers

17:29

South Korea and Europe collaborate on Green Shipping Corridor to slash CO₂ emissions by 70%

17:02

South Korean shipbuilders report significant Q1 profit growth

16:39

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding to develop new terminal in Ceyhan, Türkiye

16:13

Wärtsilä and Höegh Evi complete development of floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker

15:46

Saudi fuel oil imports from Fujairah reach 15-month high amid inventory decline

15:04

Three Russian insurers seek Indian approval to provide marine insurance for oil tankers - Reuters

14:43

European Commission updates Ship Reporting rules to enhance maritime safety

14:23

Marinetrans secures logistics contracts for two FLNG vessel projects

13:30

DS NORDEN and MASH Makes complete first commercial vessel trial using carbon-negative biofuel

13:12

Wilson ASA takes delivery of first ECO series vessel, WILSON ECO I

12:48

Vantage Drilling receives conditional $80mln award for Platinum Explorer drillship

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news