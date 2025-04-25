Vale and Petrobras partner on renewable marine fuel test

Brazilian mining giant Vale S.A. and state-owned energy company Petrobras have announced a commercial partnership to test a marine fuel containing renewable content.

The collaboration, facilitated through Petrobras Singapore (PSPL), involves supplying a vessel chartered by Vale with Very Low Sulfur (VLS) B24 fuel, which includes 24% second-generation biodiesel.

The bulk carrier Luise Oldendorff, chartered by Vale, was fueled with the VLS B24 product in Singapore on Tuesday, April 22, as part of the testing initiative.

Oldendorff Carriers is collaborating in this effort. Petrobras Singapore formulated the VLS B24 fuel in its locally leased tanks.

The blend consists of 76% fossil fuel oil sourced from Petrobras System refineries and 24% UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester), a biofuel derived from processed used cooking oil (UCO) acquired in the region.

Petrobras Singapore holds ISCC EU certification, validating the sustainability criteria of the biofuel logistics chain involved.

Vale S.A. is a Brazilian multinational corporation and one of the largest logistics operators globally. Vale is a major producer of iron ore and nickel, with operations spanning mining, logistics, and energy.

Petrobras (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.) is a Brazil's state-controlled oil and gas company and one of the largest energy corporations in the world.

Oldendorff Carriers is a large, family-owned German dry bulk shipping company. Oldendorff operates a vast fleet of owned and chartered vessels, providing global maritime transportation services for major commodity companies, including Vale.