Trelleborg awarded contract for China's first automated mooring system at major container terminal

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has secured a contract to implement its AutoMoor automated mooring technology at a prominent container terminal in China.

This agreement represents the initial deployment of an automated mooring system at a port facility in China and marks the first global installation of AutoMoor technology at a container terminal.

The project aims to integrate the AutoMoor system into the terminal's existing infrastructure, which is designed to handle contemporary ultra-large container vessels.

The implementation is expected to contribute to operational enhancements including improved vessel stability, increased efficiency, and reduced turnaround times for ships.

Additionally, the system is intended to support the terminal's environmental objectives by reducing vessel emissions during the mooring process. It is also designed to enhance the berth's capacity to accommodate 400-metre-long MegaMax container ships.

Trelleborg is conducting a detailed assessment process which includes evaluating vessel sizes, berth infrastructure specifics, and environmental conditions to customize the system for optimal performance and address potential challenges.

Upon full implementation, the AutoMoor system, described as "click of a button" technology, is designed to facilitate faster and more secure vessel mooring, potentially reducing unloading, reloading, and overall turnaround times. The system is engineered to maintain vessel stability during cargo transfer operations, requiring minimal vacuum top-ups for extended mooring periods.

Trelleborg's Always Active Mechanical Damping (AAMD) system, incorporated in AutoMoor, is intended to lower port energy consumption compared to fully hydraulic alternatives.

The installation of AutoMoor is anticipated to become fully operational in the forthcoming months, following testing and assessments.

Trelleborg AB is a global industrial group headquartered in Trelleborg, Sweden. Founded in 1905, the company's operations are focused on polymer technology and engineering solutions for a variety of industries.