Axpo expands small-scale LNG bunkering to Port of Algeciras

Axpo has successfully conducted its initial ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery in the Port of Algeciras, marking the extension of its LNG bunkering operations to a second port location in Spain, according to the company's release.

The operation involved Axpo’s 7,500-cubic-metre (cbm) small-scale LNG vessel ‘Avenir Aspiration’ supplying LNG to a vessel operated by MSC, a prominent international shipping company.

The delivery in Algeciras, Spain’s largest port, involved the transfer of approximately 5,000 cbm of LNG to the MSC vessel ‘Mariacristina’.

This follows a previous ship-to-ship bunkering operation last month in the port of Málaga, where around 5,800 cbm of LNG was delivered to another MSC vessel. These operations support Axpo’s stated aim to reinforce its presence in key Mediterranean maritime hubs.

Daniele Corti, Axpo’s Head of Small-Scale LNG, commented on the development, stating, “This successful delivery marks another important milestone for our LNG bunkering business. By expanding our operations to a second port in Spain, we continue to implement Axpo’s ambitious small-scale LNG growth strategy and strengthen our presence as a reliable LNG partner.”

Spain is identified by Axpo as a significant hub for its LNG business. The company notes increasing demand for LNG within the maritime sector, positioning it as an alternative fuel option.

Axpo is a Swiss energy company with a focus on electricity generation, trading, and sales, as well as the gas business. Headquartered in Baden, Switzerland, Axpo operates a diverse portfolio including hydropower, nuclear energy, new renewable energies (such as wind and solar), and thermal power.

MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) Group is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the group comprises MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., one of the world's largest container shipping lines, and MSC Cruises, a major cruise line.