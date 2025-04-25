  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Axpo expands small-scale LNG bunkering to Port of Algeciras

2025 April 25   16:12

bunkering

Axpo expands small-scale LNG bunkering to Port of Algeciras

Axpo has successfully conducted its initial ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery in the Port of Algeciras, marking the extension of its LNG bunkering operations to a second port location in Spain, according to the company's release.

The operation involved Axpo’s 7,500-cubic-metre (cbm) small-scale LNG vessel ‘Avenir Aspiration’ supplying LNG to a vessel operated by MSC, a prominent international shipping company.  

The delivery in Algeciras, Spain’s largest port, involved the transfer of approximately 5,000 cbm of LNG to the MSC vessel ‘Mariacristina’.

This follows a previous ship-to-ship bunkering operation last month in the port of Málaga, where around 5,800 cbm of LNG was delivered to another MSC vessel. These operations support Axpo’s stated aim to reinforce its presence in key Mediterranean maritime hubs.  

Daniele Corti, Axpo’s Head of Small-Scale LNG, commented on the development, stating, “This successful delivery marks another important milestone for our LNG bunkering business. By expanding our operations to a second port in Spain, we continue to implement Axpo’s ambitious small-scale LNG growth strategy and strengthen our presence as a reliable LNG partner.”  

Spain is identified by Axpo as a significant hub for its LNG business. The company notes increasing demand for LNG within the maritime sector, positioning it as an alternative fuel option.

Axpo is a Swiss energy company with a focus on electricity generation, trading, and sales, as well as the gas business. Headquartered in Baden, Switzerland, Axpo operates a diverse portfolio including hydropower, nuclear energy, new renewable energies (such as wind and solar), and thermal power.

MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) Group is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the group comprises MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., one of the world's largest container shipping lines, and MSC Cruises, a major cruise line.

Topics:

LNG

bunkering

MSC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:36

PIL names first 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessel 'Kota Oasis'

15:45

Bangladesh approves over $1.1 bln expansion for key seaport terminal

15:41

Jinling Shipyard delivers 62,000 dwt multi-purpose vessel to China Merchants Shipping

15:22

Trelleborg awarded contract for China's first automated mooring system at major container terminal

14:58

CMA CGM becomes controlling shareholder of Santos Brasil with 51% stake

14:41

Vale and Petrobras partner on renewable marine fuel test

14:21

HD Hyundai Mipo secures $111mln containership order

13:41

Rotterdam Port reports increase in LNG bunkering

13:10

Lloyd’s Register enhances Global Fuel Finder tool with biofuels capability for marine industry

12:50

ESPO welcomes Parliament Committee's call for stronger EU Transport and Energy Budget

12:40

Freire Shipyard starts construction of KAUST research vessel 'Thuwal II'

12:20

Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers final vessel in LNG dual-fuel car carrier series

11:40

Baleària successfully completes docking tests for 'Avemar Dos' at Tarifa Port

11:12

APM Terminals Valencia begins solar panel installation

10:28

Global container port volume expected to decline 1% due to U.S. trade policies, Drewry forecasts

10:02

CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding delivers 14th 210,000-DWT bulk carrier to CMB.TECH

09:06

Minerva Saudi launches floating storage unit in Jeddah

08:58

Port of Helsingborg implements N4 Terminal Operating System

2025 April 24

18:00

BIMCO and ASBA release updated ASBATANKVOY charter party for oil tankers

17:29

South Korea and Europe collaborate on Green Shipping Corridor to slash CO₂ emissions by 70%

17:02

South Korean shipbuilders report significant Q1 profit growth

16:39

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding to develop new terminal in Ceyhan, Türkiye

16:13

Wärtsilä and Höegh Evi complete development of floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker

15:46

Saudi fuel oil imports from Fujairah reach 15-month high amid inventory decline

15:04

Three Russian insurers seek Indian approval to provide marine insurance for oil tankers - Reuters

14:43

European Commission updates Ship Reporting rules to enhance maritime safety

14:23

Marinetrans secures logistics contracts for two FLNG vessel projects

13:30

DS NORDEN and MASH Makes complete first commercial vessel trial using carbon-negative biofuel

13:12

Wilson ASA takes delivery of first ECO series vessel, WILSON ECO I

12:48

Vantage Drilling receives conditional $80mln award for Platinum Explorer drillship

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news