Bow Olympus completes transatlantic crossing with 85% GHG intensity reduction via sails and biofuel

Odfjell's chemical tanker, Bow Olympus, has successfully completed a transatlantic voyage utilizing a combination of wind-assisted propulsion and 100% sustainable biofuel, according to the company's release.

This approach resulted in daily fuel savings of five tons and an 85% improvement in greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity compared to conventional fuels.​

The vessel was equipped with four 22-meter suction sails, which, according to Odfjell's VP Technology Erik Hjortland, provided a 15-20% energy-saving effect under favorable wind conditions.

"Even in good, but not perfect, wind conditions, we observed a 15-20% energy-saving effect. That translates to five tons of fuel saved per day, equivalent to a reduction of 15 tons of CO₂ emissions per day," Hjortland stated.

In certain segments of the voyage, fuel consumption reductions reached up to 40%.​ The biofuel used was sourced from certified sustainable waste materials, with certification bodies accredited by both the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union (EU).

This dual propulsion strategy enabled the Bow Olympus to meet the 2050 Fuel EU Maritime GHG intensity targets and the IMO’s GHG Fuel Intensity (GFI) Direct Compliance targets, at least until 2044.​

Odfjell has previously installed over 140 energy-saving devices across its fleet, achieving a 53% reduction in carbon intensity compared to the 2008 IMO baseline. The company aims for a 57% reduction by 2030 and is exploring next-generation solutions, such as wind propulsion, to reach this goal.​

"We will now drill into the data, assess the lessons learned, and use the experience as a foundation to decide our next steps," Hjortland concluded. "There are unknown variables yet to be clarified, such as the impact of varying weather conditions, trade lanes, vessel configurations, etc. Still, I am positive that we have begun charting a credible course toward carbon neutrality."​

Odfjell SE is a Norwegian shipping company specializing in the transportation and storage of bulk liquid chemicals, acids, edible oils, and other specialty products. With a fleet of approximately 70 ships, Odfjell operates globally, offering services through its tankers and tank terminals.

bound4blue is a Spanish engineering company focused on developing wind-assisted propulsion systems for maritime vessels. Their flagship product, the eSAIL®, is an autonomous suction sail designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by harnessing wind energy.