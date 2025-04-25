Terminal Darsena Toscana submits application for Darsena Europa Terminal Stake Livorno, Italy

Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT), a terminal operator within the Grimaldi Group, has formally submitted an application to the Port Network Authority (PNA) to build and manage 50% of the planned Darsena Europa Terminal.

The application was confirmed yesterday by Luciano Guerrieri, the special PNA commissioner, during remarks on the sidelines of the Management Committee meeting held this morning to approve the Port Network Authority's Balance Sheet and Annual Report.

According to the announcement, TDT's application is intended to ensure the continuation of its terminal activities. This move is linked to a proposed project for reorganizing the areas and quays currently leased by the company.

In addition to requesting management rights for a portion of Darsena Europa, TDT's submission includes a request to modify its state concession.

This involves the retrocession of areas totaling 150,000 square meters and 492 meters of quays currently held, alongside the acquisition of a 194,000 square meter area and 600 meters of quays within the future Darsena Europa Terminal footprint.

Simultaneously, TDT has requested an extension of its current lease agreement to align with its proposed investment and industrial project within the expanded port infrastructure.

Terminal Darsena Toscana is a significant terminal operator located in the Port of Livorno, Italy. It specializes in handling containers and multi-purpose cargo. TDT is a subsidiary and operates as part of the larger Grimaldi Group. Its operations are a key component of the logistics chain serving central Italy and beyond.

The Port Network Authority (Autorità di Sistema Portuale) is the public body responsible for the governance, planning, development, and management of the ports within its designated geographical area in Italy. The authority relevant to Livorno is the Port Network Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea (Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar Tirreno Settentrionale), which oversees ports including Livorno, Piombino, Portoferraio (Elba), and Rio Marina.

Darsena Europa is a large-scale infrastructure development project planned for the Port of Livorno. Its primary objective is to significantly expand the port's capacity, enabling it to handle larger container vessels and increase overall cargo throughput.