PIL names first 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessel 'Kota Oasis'

Pacific International Lines (PIL) named its first 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership, Kota Oasis, on April 25, 2025, at a ceremony at the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding yard in China, according to the company's release.

This vessel is the first of four identical ships ordered by PIL from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding as part of the company's fleet optimization and sustainability efforts.

Kota Oasis is PIL's fifth LNG dual-fuel vessel delivered since October 2024, joining four 14,000 TEU LNG ships. PIL has 13 additional LNG dual-fuel vessels on order.

Mr. Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Kota Oasis to our fleet. This vessel represents another significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability and operational excellence. As the first Asian container shipping line to invest in LNG dual-fuel ships in 2022, we made a bold commitment towards reducing our environmental footprint and achieving our net zero emissions target by 2050.”

He added, “Together with the 14,000 TEU “E” class vessels recently delivered, the “O” Class vessels will play a crucial role in enhancing our global connectivity and meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

The "O" Class vessels, including Kota Oasis, can utilize LNG and bio-methane fuels. They feature Win-GD XDF engines with iCER technology to reduce methane emissions and are equipped with ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tanks.

Pacific International Lines (PIL), founded in Singapore in 1967, is the largest home-grown shipping carrier in Southeast Asia and ranks among the world's top container shipping lines (around 12th). It operates a fleet of approximately 100 vessels, serving over 500 locations in more than 90 countries, with a focus on Asia, China, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Oceania.

Established in 1956, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is a major Chinese shipbuilding group listed in Singapore. The group operates several shipyards along the Yangtze River in Jiangsu Province, with a total area of over 5 million square meters and an annual shipbuilding capacity of 6 million DWT.