  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Boomeranger Boats Oy contracted to build new high-speed boats for Swedish Coast Guard 

2025 April 26   11:06

shipbuilding

Boomeranger Boats Oy contracted to build new high-speed boats for Swedish Coast Guard 

Agreement has been reached for next generation high-speed boats for the Swedish Coast Guard (Kustbevakningen) fleet. The KBV 100 series will be built and delivered by Finnish Boomeranger Boats Oy. The fourteen boats are expected to enter service from 2026, the Swedish Coast Guard said in its news release.

The new KBV 100 series, nine so-called Coastal Patrol Boats (CPB) and five smaller Interceptor boats, will replace boats of various models that have soon reached their technical lifespan. Boats of this type are widely used in the Coast Guard's operations, especially near the coast and in the archipelagos.

The focus in the requirements on robustness and series uniformity between the different boat types facilitates efficient maintenance and extends the service life.

The vessels delivery is scheduled for 2026-2029.

The KBV 100 series
The Coast Guard's high-speed boats are widely used in operations. Today, there are several older boats of different models, which are now being replaced by a series. There is an option for the Coast Guard to purchase additional boats of each type. The drive train is certified for the environmentally friendly fuel HVO100.

Coastal Patrol Boat
9 units to be delivered 2027–2029. Intended for year-round use, inland and offshore, in ice-free conditions. Approximately 13.5 meters long. Adapted and equipped to perform tasks such as environmental and maritime rescue, maritime surveillance, customs and fisheries controls, etc. Capable of being used within the framework of Frontex missions in, for example, the Mediterranean.

Interceptor
5 units to be delivered 2026–2027. Intended for year-round use, inland, in ice-free conditions. Approximately 11.5 meters long. Adapted and equipped to perform tasks such as environmental and maritime rescue, maritime surveillance, customs and fisheries controls, etc.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:18

Mexican authorities plan Port of Manzanillo expansion to become the largest port in Latin America

12:46

ESL becomes a new member of World Shipping Council

09:38

Damen to deliver four new tugs to Fairplay Towage and Louis Meyer

2025 April 25

18:05

Terminal Darsena Toscana submits application for Darsena Europa Terminal Stake Livorno, Italy

17:30

Regional Container Lines orders four newbuilds from Chinese yards for $370 mln

17:05

Yang Ming extends Kaohsiung Port terminal lease

16:52

Bow Olympus completes transatlantic crossing with 85% GHG intensity reduction via sails and biofuel

16:36

PIL names first 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessel 'Kota Oasis'

16:12

Axpo expands small-scale LNG bunkering to Port of Algeciras

15:45

Bangladesh approves over $1.1 bln expansion for key seaport terminal

15:41

Jinling Shipyard delivers 62,000 dwt multi-purpose vessel to China Merchants Shipping

15:22

Trelleborg awarded contract for China's first automated mooring system at major container terminal

14:58

CMA CGM becomes controlling shareholder of Santos Brasil with 51% stake

14:41

Vale and Petrobras partner on renewable marine fuel test

14:21

HD Hyundai Mipo secures $111mln containership order

13:41

Rotterdam Port reports increase in LNG bunkering

13:10

Lloyd’s Register enhances Global Fuel Finder tool with biofuels capability for marine industry

12:50

ESPO welcomes Parliament Committee's call for stronger EU Transport and Energy Budget

12:40

Freire Shipyard starts construction of KAUST research vessel 'Thuwal II'

12:20

Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers final vessel in LNG dual-fuel car carrier series

11:40

Baleària successfully completes docking tests for 'Avemar Dos' at Tarifa Port

11:12

APM Terminals Valencia begins solar panel installation

10:28

Global container port volume expected to decline 1% due to U.S. trade policies, Drewry forecasts

10:02

CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding delivers 14th 210,000-DWT bulk carrier to CMB.TECH

09:06

Minerva Saudi launches floating storage unit in Jeddah

08:58

Port of Helsingborg implements N4 Terminal Operating System

2025 April 24

18:00

BIMCO and ASBA release updated ASBATANKVOY charter party for oil tankers

17:29

South Korea and Europe collaborate on Green Shipping Corridor to slash CO₂ emissions by 70%

17:02

South Korean shipbuilders report significant Q1 profit growth

16:39

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding to develop new terminal in Ceyhan, Türkiye

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news