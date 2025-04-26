Boomeranger Boats Oy contracted to build new high-speed boats for Swedish Coast Guard 

Agreement has been reached for next generation high-speed boats for the Swedish Coast Guard (Kustbevakningen) fleet. The KBV 100 series will be built and delivered by Finnish Boomeranger Boats Oy. The fourteen boats are expected to enter service from 2026, the Swedish Coast Guard said in its news release.

The new KBV 100 series, nine so-called Coastal Patrol Boats (CPB) and five smaller Interceptor boats, will replace boats of various models that have soon reached their technical lifespan. Boats of this type are widely used in the Coast Guard's operations, especially near the coast and in the archipelagos.

The focus in the requirements on robustness and series uniformity between the different boat types facilitates efficient maintenance and extends the service life.

The vessels delivery is scheduled for 2026-2029.

The KBV 100 series

The Coast Guard's high-speed boats are widely used in operations. Today, there are several older boats of different models, which are now being replaced by a series. There is an option for the Coast Guard to purchase additional boats of each type. The drive train is certified for the environmentally friendly fuel HVO100.

Coastal Patrol Boat

9 units to be delivered 2027–2029. Intended for year-round use, inland and offshore, in ice-free conditions. Approximately 13.5 meters long. Adapted and equipped to perform tasks such as environmental and maritime rescue, maritime surveillance, customs and fisheries controls, etc. Capable of being used within the framework of Frontex missions in, for example, the Mediterranean.

Interceptor

5 units to be delivered 2026–2027. Intended for year-round use, inland, in ice-free conditions. Approximately 11.5 meters long. Adapted and equipped to perform tasks such as environmental and maritime rescue, maritime surveillance, customs and fisheries controls, etc.