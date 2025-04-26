  1. Home
2025 April 26   15:21

Konecranes Plc’s announces unaudited results for Q1, 2025

Konecranes has published its Interim Report for January-March, 2025.

First quarter highlights:

According to Konecranes preliminary figures:

  • Order intake totals EUR 1,062.2 million (909.1), +16.8 percent (+15.9 percent on a comparable currency basis), while order intake increased in Industrial Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions
  • Industrial Service annual agreement base value EUR 340.3 million (326.0), +4.4 percent (+4.9 percent on a comparable currency basis)
  • Order book EUR 2,941.8 million (3,046.4) at the end of March, -3.4 percent (-3.5 percent on a comparable currency basis)
  • Sales EUR 983.7 million (913.1), +7.7 percent (+6.9 percent on a comparable currency basis), sales increased in all Business Areas
  • Comparable EBITA margin 11.1 percent (11.1) and comparable EBITA EUR 109.0 million (101.8)
  • Operating profit EUR 100.0 million (89.1), 10.2 percent of sales (9.8)
  • Earnings per share (diluted) EUR 0.93 (0.75)
  • Free cash flow EUR 58.7 million (48.8)
  • Net debt EUR 140.9 million (334.7) and gearing 8.0 percent (21.8)

Konecranes expects net sales to remain approximately on the same level in 2025 compared to 2024. Konecranes expects the full-year 2025 comparable EBITA margin to remain approximately on the same level or to improve from 2024.

CEO Anders Svensson commented: "Konecranes had a good start to the year and reported a solid Q1. Despite the increased macro-related uncertainty, our orders received grew year-on-year and deliveries continued on a strong level. Profitability remained the same as a year ago, and we posted a comparable EBITA margin of 11.1%."

"Although macro indicators signaled sluggish market conditions in Q1 and global trade uncertainty increased towards the end of the quarter, our demand environment remained good. Order intake increased 15.9% year-on-year in comparable currencies, and we saw year-on-year order growth in all three Business Areas. Our orderbook grew sequentially and exceeded €2.9 billion at the end of March." 

"We had strong deliveries again in Q1. Net sales totaled nearly €1 billion and increased 6.9% versus a year ago on a comparable currency basis. Sales grew in all three Business Areas."

"Our Q1 comparable EBITA margin was 11.1%, remaining approximately at the same record-high level as in the previous year. In Q1, the pricing impact was slightly positive, but execution and sales mix were weaker versus a year ago. Profitability improved in Industrial Service and Port Solutions, but declined in Industrial Equipment. Free cash flow totaled €58.7 million and increased from the previous year."

