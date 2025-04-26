ESL becomes a new member of World Shipping Council

World Shipping Council (WSC) says it is happy to welcome Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) as a new member of the Council. WSC represents over 90% of global liner shipping capacity, working with policymakers and stakeholder groups to shape the future growth of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe, and secure shipping industry.

Established in 2006 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ESL has since expanded its presence to 30 countries, operating over 70 offices worldwide. ESL will be represented on the WSC Board by CEO Till Ole Barrelet.

“We are committed to being part of the conversation and a driver of positive change, and we look forward to collaborating with fellow industry leaders on the World Shipping Council. Given the vital role WSC plays in advocating for solutions and shaping the future of shipping, we are keen to support the work to address challenges – from regulatory inconsistencies to sustainability and the path to net zero – head on and shape the future of the industry,” said Till.

“We are delighted to have Emirates Shipping Line join the World Shipping Council. Liner shipping is a global enterprise at its core, enabling trade and connecting people and businesses across every region of the world. ESL’s broad international reach and strong commitment to advancing a safe, secure, and sustainable industry make them a great fit for WSC, and we look forward to working together to shape the future of global trade,” said WSC President & CEO Joe Kramek.