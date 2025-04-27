Offshore renewable energy berth at Port of Leith formally opened

Forth Ports’ new deep water riverside berth at the Port of Leith – designed to host the world’s largest offshore wind construction vessels – was formally opened today (24th April), Forth Ports Group said.

It has been named the Charles Hammond Berth in honour of the company’s former Chief Executive, with the naming ceremony attended by Kirsty McNeill MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland; Forth Ports’ Chair, Lord Smith of Kelvin, and its Board of Directors; key members of Forth Ports staff and apprentices; alongside other stakeholders including Grahams, who constructed the berth; as well as Charles Hammond OBE himself.

Charles, who stepped down from the role in 2024 after 23 years, unveiled a specially commissioned sculpture at the berth. The 7ft structure has been created by Borders-based craftsman, Daniel Lacey, using a reclaimed wind turbine blade (see images attached with this release).

To date, Forth Ports has invested more than £100 million of private funds into transforming the Port of Leith into a world class renewables hub, which is already playing a key role in supporting Scotland’s energy transition. The Charles Hammond Berth was completed last year and later this year will play a pivotal role in the delivery of the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm. This will be the Port of Leith’s largest ever offshore wind contract and is creating up to 50 new and upskilled green energy jobs at Forth Ports to support the project.

The berth features a heavy lift capability of up to 100 tonnes per square metre (t/m2), backed up by 175 acres of adjacent land for associated renewables logistics, marshalling and manufacturing.

Leith is Scotland’s largest renewable energy hub on a 175-acre site – supporting Scotland’s energy transition plans, boosting local supply chains, creating new, high quality green jobs and making a significant contribution to the country achieving its net zero carbon emissions targets. The Leith Renewables Hub is part of the Forth Green Freeport’s strategically located tax sites which aim to reindustrialise central Scotland, generating thousands of high-quality green jobs by increasing trade and supporting the growth of businesses across the Firth of Forth.