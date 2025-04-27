WNE signed FLNG DFS contract for Suriname Offshore Block 52

Wison New Energies (WNE) says it has officially signed the Detailed Feasibility Study (DFS) for a new-build Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility in Suriname's Offshore Block 52. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for WNE, reaffirming its FLNG technical capabilities, while injecting fresh momentum into the global energy transition.

Located approximately 120 kilometers off Suriname's coast, the FLNG facility will tap into the Sloanea Gas Field, at a water depth of around 450 meters. The facility will be able to receive the feed gas from the subsea production system, process the stream to produce LNG & condensate product for domestic and export to the international market.

WNE secured the contract amid fierce competition, leveraging its proven FLNG project experience, full-chain in-house technical capabilities spanning conceptual design to EPCIC delivery, and highly efficient pre-engineered FLNG design solutions that precisely align with client needs.

The DFS could serve as the basis for Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study, accelerating Suriname’s energy independence as it emerges as a strategic hub for offshore gas development. Successful execution could bolster global clean energy supply chains with additional resource capacity.

"We are deeply honored to be awarded on this transformative project," said Mr. An Wenxin, Senior Vice President of Wison New Energies. "Drawing on our technical expertise and global FLNG track record, we are committed to providing Suriname with an efficient, sustainable, and integrated energy development pathway."

Amid the global energy transition, Wison New Energies is driving sustainable development through innovation, committed to offering efficient and environmentally friendly floating LNG solutions to global clients. We will continue to collaborate with our partners, working together to meet diverse market demands and contribute WNE's expertise to the global energy transition.