  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HyNet carbon storage project will provide massive jobs and net zero boost – NSTA

2025 April 27   13:14

offshore

HyNet carbon storage project will provide massive jobs and net zero boost – NSTA

A major carbon storage project has been given the green light – turbocharging the UK’s drive to unlock investment, jobs and economic growth and reach net zero emissions by 2050. The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) says it has awarded three carbon storage permits to Eni for Liverpool Bay CCS, the CO2 transportation and storage system which will serve the HyNet industrial cluster. 

Phase one of HyNet is designed to store 109 million tonnes of CO2 in the East Irish Sea, 20 miles off the coast of Liverpool, over 25 years – the equivalent of taking 60.1 million cars off the road for a year.

The system, which will take CO2 from large-scale industrial emitters in north-west England and north Wales, will unlock about £2 billion worth of supply chain contracts and create 2,000 construction jobs.

The permits let Eni start preparing the stores for the initial injection of 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year starting as soon as mid-2028. The permits were issued alongside the economic licence awarded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Carbon storage is a vital cog in the UK’s clean energy future and the NSTA is playing a major role in ensuring the sector reaches its full potential. The NSTA awarded the nation’s first ever carbon storage permit to the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) for a site in the Southern North Sea in December 2024. The regulator also launched the world’s first ever large-scale carbon storage licensing round in 2022, resulting in 21 awards the following year.  

It is estimated that the UK will need to appraise around 100 stores to hit its net zero target. The NSTA has kept up the momentum with the permit awards for HyNet, which followed exhaustive technical work to be satisfied that there is no significant risk of leakage from any of the offshore storage sites.

HyNet will be served by a combination of new infrastructure and existing infrastructure which will be repurposed for carbon transportation and storage. In total, more than 90 miles of offshore and onshore pipeline will be given a new lease of life, delivering substantial cost savings and cutting the environmental impact associated with the construction, transportation and installation of new kit.

A new platform will be installed at the Douglas field to receive CO2 from the Point of Ayr Gas Terminal in Flintshire, Wales. From there, the CO2 will be transported onward to the Hamilton, Hamilton North and Lennox depleted oil and gas reservoirs operated by Eni in Liverpool Bay, for permanent storage.

Carbon storage facilities have been operating across the world for decades. The process involves capturing emissions before they reach the atmosphere and transporting them to depleted reservoirs or aquifers for permanent storage.

The Climate Change Committee, which advises the UK government on emissions reduction policies and targets, recently described carbon storage as essential, adding there is no route to net zero without it.

As well as playing an important role in decarbonising the economy, the carbon storage industry will provide a bridge to help oil and gas workers transfer their skills to clean-energy jobs, supporting communities and anchoring the supply chain in the UK.

The UK government gave the industry a huge vote of confidence in October 2024 when it committed up to £21.7 billion to support the development of HyNet and NEP. It said the industry could contribute around £5 billion per year of gross value to the UK economy by 2050 and create 50,000 jobs long-term.

The UK has the resources to become a global centre of excellence for carbon storage, with up to 78GT storage potential in the UK continental shelf, enough to store centuries worth of CO2.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:28

Liberia settles fully its 2025 IMO dues

12:31

WNE signed FLNG DFS contract for Suriname Offshore Block 52

11:06

Offshore renewable energy berth at Port of Leith formally opened

09:53

Sea Intelligence: Transpacific blank sailings rise rapidly

2025 April 26

16:24

Cargo shipping on India's inland waterways reaches 145.5 million tonnes in FY 2024-25

15:21

Konecranes Plc’s announces unaudited results for Q1, 2025

13:18

Mexican authorities plan Port of Manzanillo expansion to become the largest port in Latin America

12:46

ESL becomes a new member of World Shipping Council

11:06

Boomeranger Boats Oy contracted to build new high-speed boats for Swedish Coast Guard 

09:38

Damen to deliver four new tugs to Fairplay Towage and Louis Meyer

2025 April 25

18:05

Terminal Darsena Toscana submits application for Darsena Europa Terminal Stake Livorno, Italy

17:30

Regional Container Lines orders four newbuilds from Chinese yards for $370 mln

17:05

Yang Ming extends Kaohsiung Port terminal lease

16:52

Bow Olympus completes transatlantic crossing with 85% GHG intensity reduction via sails and biofuel

16:36

PIL names first 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessel 'Kota Oasis'

16:12

Axpo expands small-scale LNG bunkering to Port of Algeciras

15:45

Bangladesh approves over $1.1 bln expansion for key seaport terminal

15:41

Jinling Shipyard delivers 62,000 dwt multi-purpose vessel to China Merchants Shipping

15:22

Trelleborg awarded contract for China's first automated mooring system at major container terminal

14:58

CMA CGM becomes controlling shareholder of Santos Brasil with 51% stake

14:41

Vale and Petrobras partner on renewable marine fuel test

14:21

HD Hyundai Mipo secures $111mln containership order

13:41

Rotterdam Port reports increase in LNG bunkering

13:10

Lloyd’s Register enhances Global Fuel Finder tool with biofuels capability for marine industry

12:50

ESPO welcomes Parliament Committee's call for stronger EU Transport and Energy Budget

12:40

Freire Shipyard starts construction of KAUST research vessel 'Thuwal II'

12:20

Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers final vessel in LNG dual-fuel car carrier series

11:40

Baleària successfully completes docking tests for 'Avemar Dos' at Tarifa Port

11:12

APM Terminals Valencia begins solar panel installation

10:28

Global container port volume expected to decline 1% due to U.S. trade policies, Drewry forecasts

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news