2025 April 27   15:28

shipping

Liberia settles fully its 2025 IMO dues

The Republic of Liberia has once again demonstrated its leadership at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) by fully settling its 2025 contributions amounting to £5.5 million (US$7.1 million). This payment represents Liberia’s assessed share of the IMO’s £37.5 million budget for 2025, as approved by the Organization’s 33rd Assembly session in December 2023 through Resolution A.1179(33), Maritimafrica reports.

Liberia’s prompt settlement of its financial obligations reaffirms the country’s unwavering commitment to the mission and work of the IMO, particularly in ensuring that international shipping is safe, secure, and environmentally responsible.

With this full payment, Liberia retains its full voting rights at all IMO meetings and is not subject to Article 61 of the IMO Convention, which restricts voting rights for members with outstanding contributions. This action further strengthens Liberia’s campaign for re-election to Category A of the IMO Council during the upcoming 34th Assembly session later this year.

Given Liberia’s significant contribution—approximately 15% of the IMO’s total annual budget—the country’s bid for a seat on the IMO Council remains strong. This also enhances Liberia’s international reputation as a responsible and reliable member of the global community, especially as the country advocates for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Liberia’s active role in the IMO underscores its importance to global trade, considering that 80% of international commerce is conducted via the sea.

The Commissioner/CEO of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., reaffirms Liberia’s continued dedication to the IMO, including the timely payment of dues and other contributions that support the Organization’s forward drive. He emphasized Liberia’s determination to help ensure that global shipping continues to progress to greater heights.

It is worth recalling that Liberia also fulfilled its 2024 IMO dues in a timely manner, further demonstrating consistency and commitment to its international obligations.

