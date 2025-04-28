  1. Home
  3. CSSC subsidiary delivers two OCTOPUS 62 multi-purpose vessels

2025 April 28   10:06

CSSC subsidiary delivers two OCTOPUS 62 multi-purpose vessels

Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has announced the naming and delivery of two 62,000 DWT heavy-lift multi-purpose vessels, the OCTOPUS 62 Ming Rong and the OCTOPUS 62 Rui Fu.

Developed and designed by SDARI as part of its OCTOPUS series, the Ming Rong features enhanced heavy-lift crane capacity and increased container loading capability.

This design is intended to provide greater flexibility for transporting a wider range of larger, heavier, and more numerous project cargoes.

The Rui Fu is the 10th vessel of this specific type within the OCTOPUS 62 series. It is equipped to handle both heavy-lift project cargo and containerized goods.

The vessel's inaugural voyage is scheduled to transport wind power equipment, and it is designated for the South Africa shipping route.

SDARI's OCTOPUS multi-purpose vessel product line encompasses a broad spectrum of designs, ranging from 3,500 DWT to 77,000 DWT. The series includes both conventionally powered and alternative fuel vessel types, with the product spectrum covering nearly 40 different ship types. 

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is one of the two major state-owned shipbuilding conglomerates in China, formed in 1999. Following a merger in 2019 with the other large state-owned shipbuilder, China Shipbuilding Industry Company (CSIC), CSSC became the world's largest shipbuilding group.

All news