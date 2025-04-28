  1. Home
2025 April 28   10:42

offshore

Greenlink Interconnector starts operations between Ireland and Great Britain

The Greenlink Interconnector between Ireland and Great Britain was officially inaugurated. This subsea cable facilitates energy exchange in both directions, optimizing distribution based on need. Installation, burying, and protection of the Greenlink cable occurred between autumn 2023 and spring 2024, according to Jan De Nul's release. 

Stan Logghe, Project Manager of the Greenlink project, and Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables, attended the inauguration event in Wexford, Ireland.

Following a 60-day test period, the Irish Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy announced the interconnector's commissioning.

Greenlink is identified as one of Europe’s significant energy infrastructure projects. It offers a capacity to power up to 380,000 households and effectively doubles the energy exchange capacity between Ireland and Great Britain. The project represents a key development for Ireland in facilitating the import of lower carbon electricity from the UK, contributing to its climate objectives.  

The Greenlink Interconnector spans 190 kilometres, connecting the coasts of Ireland and Wales across the Irish Sea. Responsibility for installing and protecting 160 kilometres of subsea cable was undertaken, with the remaining 30 kilometres installed on land.  

The project was executed in two phases. The first 80 kilometres of cable were installed in October 2023, running from Wales into the Irish Sea. The second half was completed in spring 2024, starting from the Irish coast, with the two sections joined in the Irish Sea.

Simultaneously, offshore support vessels and trenching technology were deployed to bury the cable. In areas with a hard seabed, rock installation vessels were utilized to protect the cable with rocks. 

Jan De Nul is a Belgian family-owned company with financial headquarters in Luxembourg. It specializes in construction and maintenance of maritime infrastructure, with a primary focus on dredging and offshore energy.

Siemens Energy is a German publicly-traded energy corporation formed from the spin-off of Siemens' former Gas and Power division, including Siemens Gamesa. It is a global leader in energy technology, providing technologies for power generation and transmission systems focused on reducing carbon emissions and enhancing efficiency.

Sumitomo Electric is a manufacturer of electric wire and optical fiber cables headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Founded in 1897, the company operates in various business fields including Automotive, Information & Communications, Electronics, Environment & Energy, and Industrial Materials. They were involved in the EPC contract for Greenlink, providing HVDC cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) cables.

