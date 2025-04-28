  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CMA CGM Acquires Borusan logistics arm for $440 mln

2025 April 28   11:54

shipping

CMA CGM Acquires Borusan logistics arm for $440 mln

On April 27, 2025, French shipping company CMA CGM's subsidiary CEVA Corporate Services signed an agreement to acquire the logistics arm of Turkish conglomerate Borusan, Borusan Tedarik Zinciri Cozumleri ve Teknoloji, for $440 million, according to a filing by Borusan Yatirim, the investment arm of the Borusan Group.  

Borusan Yatirim stated in the exchange filing that the price is subject to "ordinary net cash and working capital adjustments," adding that the deal was subject to approval from competition authorities and other relevant regulatory bodies.  

Borusan Tedarik operates the largest port in Turkey’s manufacturing hub of Gemlik, with an annual capacity to handle 1,500 ships and around 400,000 twenty-foot containers (TEU), a standard measure for shipping containers.

The port serves as a critical logistics hub, supporting Turkey's industrial and trade activities.  

The acquisition aligns with CMA CGM's strategy to expand its logistics footprint in key markets. CEVA Corporate Services, a part of CMA CGM Group, specializes in end-to-end supply chain solutions, and this deal strengthens its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Borusan, on the other hand, has been focusing on restructuring its portfolio, divesting non-core assets to streamline operations.  

This deal follows a trend of consolidation in the global logistics sector, where major players are acquiring regional operators to enhance their supply chain networks amid rising demand for efficient freight and port services.

In 2024, CMA CGM reported revenues of $55 billion, reflecting its aggressive expansion strategy, while Borusan Group has been a key player in Turkey’s industrial landscape with interests spanning steel, energy, and logistics.

Topics:

CMA CGM

logistics

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:06

Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port launches Sarzha Terminal

14:43

Combined Cargo Terminals invests in 9th Konecranes Gottwald Crane

14:13

Major earthquake forces Ecuador refinery shutdown

13:42

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index falls 1.4%

13:12

HD KSOE affiliates win 2.5 trln won contracts for 22 container carriers

12:33

Hanwha Ocean reports 322.9% Q1 net income growth

12:14

US President Trump сalls for free passage of American ships through Panama and Suez canals

11:21

North Korea launches 5,000-tonne 'Choe Hyon-Class' warship

10:42

Greenlink Interconnector starts operations between Ireland and Great Britain

10:06

CSSC subsidiary delivers two OCTOPUS 62 multi-purpose vessels

2025 April 27

15:28

Liberia settles fully its 2025 IMO dues

13:14

HyNet carbon storage project will provide massive jobs and net zero boost – NSTA

12:31

WNE signed FLNG DFS contract for Suriname Offshore Block 52

11:06

Offshore renewable energy berth at Port of Leith formally opened

09:53

Sea Intelligence: Transpacific blank sailings rise rapidly

2025 April 26

16:24

Cargo shipping on India's inland waterways reaches 145.5 million tonnes in FY 2024-25

15:21

Konecranes Plc’s announces unaudited results for Q1, 2025

13:18

Mexican authorities plan Port of Manzanillo expansion to become the largest port in Latin America

12:46

ESL becomes a new member of World Shipping Council

11:06

Boomeranger Boats Oy contracted to build new high-speed boats for Swedish Coast Guard 

09:38

Damen to deliver four new tugs to Fairplay Towage and Louis Meyer

2025 April 25

18:05

Terminal Darsena Toscana submits application for Darsena Europa Terminal Stake Livorno, Italy

17:30

Regional Container Lines orders four newbuilds from Chinese yards for $370 mln

17:05

Yang Ming extends Kaohsiung Port terminal lease

16:52

Bow Olympus completes transatlantic crossing with 85% GHG intensity reduction via sails and biofuel

16:36

PIL names first 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessel 'Kota Oasis'

16:12

Axpo expands small-scale LNG bunkering to Port of Algeciras

15:45

Bangladesh approves over $1.1 bln expansion for key seaport terminal

15:41

Jinling Shipyard delivers 62,000 dwt multi-purpose vessel to China Merchants Shipping

15:22

Trelleborg awarded contract for China's first automated mooring system at major container terminal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news