HD KSOE affiliates win 2.5 trln won contracts for 22 container carriers

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE) announced on Monday that its affiliates have obtained orders valued at 2.5 trillion won to construct 22 container carriers for clients in Asia and Oceania.

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. will build 16 container ships at its shipyard in Ulsan, 305 kilometers southeast of Seoul, with delivery scheduled for shippers in the two regions by the first half of 2028, according to an HD KSOE press release.

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. will construct six container ships at its shipyard in Yeongam, 308 kilometers south of Seoul, for gradual delivery to clients in the same regions over the same period. HD KSOE did not disclose the names of the clients.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (HD KSOE) is a South Korea-based subholding company under the HD Hyundai conglomerate, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings. Headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea, HD KSOE was founded in 1972 and specializes in shipbuilding and offshore engineering. HD KSOE manages three key affiliates: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. In 2025, HD KSOE reported a target of $18.05 billion in shipbuilding orders, reflecting its focus on high-value, eco-friendly vessels.