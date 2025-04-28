  1. Home
2025 April 28   13:42

shipping

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index falls 1.4%

On April 25, the Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) issued by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange recorded a composite index of 908.5 points, marking a 1.4% decline from the previous week. Over a six-week period, the index fell by 14.8%.

Meanwhile, the selected twenty-one routes maintained an upward trend, with fourteen routes experiencing declines and one remaining steady.

According to the freight indices of the primary ports along the Maritime Silk Road, four ports reported constant rising tendencies, while two maintained the same.  

For Europe and Mediterranean routes, overall transport demand weakened during the Easter period, with box liners lowering freight rates to attract more cargo bookings.

The weekly freight index for the route from Ningbo to Europe recorded 796.1 points, down 2.5% from the previous week.

Freight indices for routes from Ningbo to East Mediterranean and West Mediterranean reported 1300.2 points and 1891.8 points, respectively, reflecting declines of 2.0% and 1.8%.  

In North America, cargo volumes decreased due to the ongoing impact of tariff adjustments, leading freight rates to stabilize and cease declining.

Freight indices for the routes from Ningbo to East America and West America recorded 1010.1 points and 1250.5 points, respectively, with East America increasing by 0.2% and West America rising by 1.5% from the previous week.  

For Mideast routes, insufficient capacity led to a modest decline in cargo volumes, resulting in a 2.1% decrease in freight quotes.

The freight index for the route from Ningbo to the Mideast recorded 838.2 points. In the East Africa route, partial sailings were suspended, and tight space pushed up freight rates.

The freight index for the route from Ningbo to East Africa recorded 857.1 points, up 12.5% from the previous week. 

The Ningbo Shipping Exchange, based in Ningbo, China, is a platform focused on maritime and shipping services. It provides market data, including freight indices like the Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI), to support the shipping industry. The NSE facilitates transparency in freight rates and market trends, serving as a key resource for shippers, carriers, and other stakeholders in global trade.

