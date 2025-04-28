Major earthquake forces Ecuador refinery shutdown

Following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Ecuador on Friday, April 25, 2025, oil pipelines have resumed pumping.

The earthquake, which struck near Esmeraldas, injured at least 20 people. State oil company Petroecuador reported that operations at the port were restarting, and both the SOTE and OCP pipelines have resumed pumping crude oil after a temporary suspension. However, the Esmeraldas refinery remains shut down for inspection.

Kpler noted the presence of the MR tanker Cielo Di Hanoi at Esmeraldas during the earthquake. The Aframax tanker Aquatravesia, operated by Unisea, left the Esmeraldas anchorage on Sunday.

Reuters reported the earthquake's depth at 23 km, with approximately 135 families affected.

Petroecuador is the state-owned oil company of Ecuador, involved in the exploration, production, refining, and transportation of oil and gas. It was founded in 1989 and is a major player in Ecuador's economy.