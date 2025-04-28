Combined Cargo Terminals invests in 9th Konecranes Gottwald Crane

Combined Cargo Terminals B.V. (CCT) in the Netherlands has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Crane, equipped with an external power supply, to address growing cargo flow and CO2 emission targets, according to the company's release.

The order was booked in Q1 2025, with delivery to CCT’s Moerdijk terminal scheduled for Q3 2025. The new ESP.7 crane, succeeding CCT’s existing Model 6 cranes, features a 51-meter working radius and enhanced visibility. It is expected to increase handling performance and offers a higher crane classification for extended service life in container handling.

The integration of an external power supply will enable CCT to reduce fuel consumption and local emissions. CCT currently utilizes a fleet of Konecranes reach stackers alongside its mobile harbor cranes to maintain terminal handling speeds.

Luc Smits, Managing Director of Combined Cargo Terminals, stated, "This latest crane gives us the visibility, reach and speed we need for serving the larger size of vessels increasingly calling at the terminal. Konecranes is a key partner on our growth and sustainability journey, having supplied us with equipment since the start of our operations in 2005."

The Moerdijk terminal, situated between Rotterdam and Antwerp, functions as a key trimodal hub. The new crane will join an existing Konecranes fleet.

Giuseppe Di Lisa, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Mobile Harbor Cranes, Konecranes, commented, "This latest order strengthens a trusted relationship built over two decades. As CCT’s needs have evolved, so too have the solutions provided by Konecranes. We’re committed to supporting high-performance and eco-efficient port logistics for all our customers."

Konecranes, a material handling industry leader with approximately 16,700 professionals across over 50 countries, reported Group sales of EUR 4.2 billion in 2024.