Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port launches Sarzha Terminal

On April 28, 2025, Kuryk Port, a key gateway in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, inaugurated its new Sarzha Terminal, according to Jan De Nul Group's release.

The terminal increases the port’s cargo handling capacity, addressing bottlenecks in the maritime trade route connecting the Caspian and Black Seas.

The Middle Corridor serves as an alternative to the northern route through Russia and the southern route via the Suez Canal.

To support the corridor’s development, Jan De Nul Group conducted dredging works at the Sarzha Terminal using its Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) Vesalius. The operations, completed in challenging soil conditions including hard rock, deepened the port’s access channel and turning basin to ensure safe navigation and maneuverability for large grain cargo vessels and container feeders.

“The Middle Corridor will have a big economic impact on the region. The Turkish, Georgia, and Kazakhstan governments are making firm decisions to develop it. We are proud to take part in the development of this important trade route,” said Stefan Muntoiu, Business Development Manager at Jan De Nul.

Kuryk Port is now operational and equipped to handle increased volumes of dry and general cargo, positioning it as the first Caspian Sea port prepared for the corridor’s estimated capacities. The project received support from local and international stakeholders.

Jan De Nul is also preparing to construct a new deep-sea port in Anaklia, Georgia, which will include a breakwater, access channels, and turning points, with a cargo capacity of 600,000 containers.

Jan De Nul Group, headquartered in Aalst, Belgium, is a global leader in dredging, marine construction, and offshore services. Founded in 1938, the family-owned company specializes in complex maritime infrastructure projects, including port development, breakwater construction, and dredging operations. Jan De Nul has a strong presence in over 150 countries, with notable projects in port expansions, offshore wind farms, and coastal protection.

Semurg Invest LLP is a Kazakhstan-based development holding company focused on infrastructure and logistics projects. It owns and develops the Sarzha Multifunctional Marine Terminal at Kuryk Port, a critical component of the Middle Corridor.

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) is Kazakhstan’s national railway company, established in 1997. It manages the country’s railway network and operates the ferry complex at Kuryk Port, facilitating cargo transshipment across the Caspian Sea.

AD Ports Group, based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is a leading operator of ports, logistics, and maritime services. Founded in 2006, it manages a portfolio of ports and terminals across the UAE and internationally, with a focus on trade facilitation and supply chain solutions. In Kazakhstan, AD Ports Group partnered with Semurg Invest in January 2025 to develop a grain terminal at the Sarzha Multifunctional Marine Terminal, holding a 51% stake in the joint venture.