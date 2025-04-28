  1. Home
2025 April 28   15:36

shipbuilding

Suez Canal Authority expands fleet

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) is progressing with its strategy to enhance its operational capabilities and foster local marine industry partnerships, according to Maritimafrica.  

Two newly constructed tugboats, AZM 1 and AZM 2, with a bollard-pull capacity of 90 tons each and featuring environmentally friendly technology and advanced navigational systems, were launched at the Misr Tugboats Factory.

These two tugboats represent the initial output from Misr Tugboats Factory's primary production line, which is currently building a total of 10 tugboats for the SCA. 

The SCA is preparing to launch its largest tugboats, boasting a bollard-pull capacity of 190 tons, at Alexandria Shipyard. Simultaneously, construction work on a tourist yachts factory is nearing completion.  

Chairman of South Red Sea Shipyard stated, "an expansion plan at the Red Sea Shipyard that includes the outer building yard as well as a quay wall and a crane of 850-ton capacity". 

Established in 1956 after the nationalization of the Suez Canal, the Suez Canal Authority is a state-owned authority that owns, operates, and maintains the Suez Canal.

