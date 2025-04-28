Holland Shipyards Group celebrates christening of MPP coasters

Holland Shipyards Group celebrated the christening of two new MPP (Multipurpose) coasters, the Waalvliet and Rijnvliet, on April 17, 2025, at its Werkendam shipyard, according to the company's release.

These vessels, commissioned by Hartel Shipping & Chartering, a part of the Hudig & Veder Group, are designed for the European shortsea market.

The Waalvliet and Rijnvliet are 98-meter coasters with a deadweight of approximately 4,200 tons. They feature a cargo hold with a tween deck, a moveable bulkhead, and pontoon hatch covers, allowing for flexible loading of bulk, breakbulk, and containers.

The vessels are equipped with a fuel-efficient diesel-electric drivetrain and are designed for future upgrades to more sustainable propulsion technologies.

Holland Shipyards Group is a Dutch company is a leading provider of versatile offshore solutions, committed to meeting the unique and evolving challenges of the industry.

Hartel Shipping & Chartering is a shipping and chartering services company founded in 1990, based in Rhoon, Netherlands, operating a regular service from the Baltic to the Mediterranean and Black Sea.

Hudig & Veder Group is a logistics service founded in 1795, based in Rhoon, Netherlands. It provides multi-modal freight forwarding and logistics services.