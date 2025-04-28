  1. Home
2025 April 28   17:10

shipbuilding

Victrol welcomes new tankerbarge MTS Havana to fleet

Victrol, a logistics company based in Antwerp, announced the addition of the MTS Havana to its fleet.

The MTS Havana, a 6400 metric tonne tankerbarge measuring 135 meters in length and 15 meters in width, successfully completed its seatrials last week.  

The company stated on its website, "MTS Havana (6400mt, 135mx15m) has succesfully passed her seatrials last week and we are very proud to welcome her as newest member in our fleet. This impressive tankerbarge, fully equipped with bunkerboom and MFM, can be spotted in the ARA + Rhine-region."  

The new vessel is equipped with a bunkerboom, a specialized loading arm for ship-to-ship bunkering, and a Mass Flow Meter (MFM) system.

MFMs are designed to provide a more accurate measurement of fuel delivered during bunkering operations. 

The MTS Havana will operate in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region and the Rhine River. The deployment of an MFM-equipped barge aligns with the upcoming mandate in the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges, which will require the use of MFMs for bunker deliveries on barges over 300 gross tons starting in 2026. 

bunkering

shipbuilding

