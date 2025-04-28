  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Kpler finalizes acquisition of Spire Maritime

2025 April 28   18:00

shipping

Kpler finalizes acquisition of Spire Maritime

Kpler, a global provider of trade intelligence, has completed its acquisition of Spire Maritime, the maritime division of Spire Global, for approximately $241 million, according to the company's release.

The transaction, initially announced on November 13, 2024, includes an upfront payment of $233.5 million and an additional $7.5 million for services to be provided over a twelve-month period post-closing.  

Mark Cunningham, CEO of Kpler, stated, "This milestone marks a significant step forward in Kpler’s mission to deliver decision-defining insights across the global trade sector. The addition of this high-quality data will unlock greater value for our customers and partners by providing increasingly comprehensive and timely insights into global trade flows. It’s about helping them navigate complexity, uncover opportunities, and make better decisions every day."  

Spire Global indicated that the proceeds from the sale were used to retire all outstanding debt, with the remaining funds allocated for investment in near-term growth opportunities.  

The acquisition is currently under review by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Kpler has stated that both entities will continue to operate independently until the CMA concludes its review. 

Founded in 2014 by engineers François Cazor and Jean Maynier, Kpler emerged with a vision to bring transparency to opaque commodity markets through innovative data technology. Starting with a focus on LNG cargo tracking, the company rapidly expanded its coverage to over 40 distinct commodity markets, including gases, liquids, and dry bulk. Kpler has experienced significant growth, becoming profitable since its inception and expanding its team to over 600 employees across more than 35 nationalities.

Spire Maritime originated as the maritime-focused division of Spire Global, a company specializing in space-based data and analytics. Spire Global was founded with the aim of tracking global data sets using a large constellation of nanosatellites, covering maritime, aviation, and weather patterns. Spire Maritime has built a comprehensive Automatic Identification System (AIS) data stream through its proprietary satellite constellation, tracking over 600,000 vessels and 250,000 active vessels daily.

Topics:

digitalisation

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 17, 2025

17:23

CMA CGM registers first Indian flagged vessel at Nhava Sheva

17:10

Victrol welcomes new tankerbarge MTS Havana to fleet

16:42

Holland Shipyards Group celebrates christening of MPP coasters

16:15

DP World tests hydrogen crane at Vancouver Port

15:36

Suez Canal Authority expands fleet

15:06

Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port launches Sarzha Terminal

14:43

Combined Cargo Terminals invests in 9th Konecranes Gottwald Crane

14:13

Major earthquake forces Ecuador refinery shutdown

13:42

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index falls 1.4%

13:12

HD KSOE affiliates win 2.5 trln won contracts for 22 container carriers

12:33

Hanwha Ocean reports 322.9% Q1 net income growth

12:14

US President Trump сalls for free passage of American ships through Panama and Suez canals

11:54

CMA CGM Acquires Borusan logistics arm for $440 mln

11:21

North Korea launches 5,000-tonne 'Choe Hyon-Class' warship

10:42

Greenlink Interconnector starts operations between Ireland and Great Britain

10:06

CSSC subsidiary delivers two OCTOPUS 62 multi-purpose vessels

2025 April 27

15:28

Liberia settles fully its 2025 IMO dues

13:14

HyNet carbon storage project will provide massive jobs and net zero boost – NSTA

12:31

WNE signed FLNG DFS contract for Suriname Offshore Block 52

11:06

Offshore renewable energy berth at Port of Leith formally opened

09:53

Sea Intelligence: Transpacific blank sailings rise rapidly

2025 April 26

16:24

Cargo shipping on India's inland waterways reaches 145.5 million tonnes in FY 2024-25

15:21

Konecranes Plc’s announces unaudited results for Q1, 2025

13:18

Mexican authorities plan Port of Manzanillo expansion to become the largest port in Latin America

12:46

ESL becomes a new member of World Shipping Council

11:06

Boomeranger Boats Oy contracted to build new high-speed boats for Swedish Coast Guard 

09:38

Damen to deliver four new tugs to Fairplay Towage and Louis Meyer

2025 April 25

18:05

Terminal Darsena Toscana submits application for Darsena Europa Terminal Stake Livorno, Italy

17:30

Regional Container Lines orders four newbuilds from Chinese yards for $370 mln

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news