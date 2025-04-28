  1. Home
2025 April 28   17:23

shipping

CMA CGM registers first Indian flagged vessel at Nhava Sheva

The CMA CGM Group announced the arrival of its first Indian flagged containership, the CMA CGM Vitoria, at Nhava Sheva Free Port Terminal on April 28, 2025, according to the company's release.

This registration marks CMA CGM as the first major foreign carrier to register a containership under the Indian Flag.

The CMA CGM Vitoria has a total capacity of 2592 TEU and will operate on the Group’s BIGEX Network, which provides direct links between India, the Gulf, and the Red Sea with weekly calls from Nhava Sheva and Mundra.  

CMA CGM stated its intention to register three additional vessels under the Indian flag in the coming months. The Group has also become the first foreign shipping line to register a containerized vessel in the International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City.  

With a 34-year presence in India and a workforce of 17,000 employees, CMA CGM operates 19 weekly maritime services connecting India globally. The Group is also investing in port infrastructure at Nhava Sheva Freeport (NSFT) and Mundra Port. CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM’s logistics subsidiary, operates across 105 sites in 31 Indian cities, managing approximately 900,000 square meters of warehouse space. The 2023 acquisition of Stellar VCS has further strengthened CEVA Logistics’ contract logistics capabilities in India.  The CMA CGM Group intends to play a pivotal role in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project, leveraging its fleet and logistics expertise.

