  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HAV Group's NES to supply charging stations for Norled's electric ferries

2025 April 29   09:13

shipping

HAV Group's NES to supply charging stations for Norled's electric ferries

Norwegian ferry operator Norled has contracted HAV Group's energy design and smart control systems business to deliver three onshore charging stations for approximately NOK 40 million., according to the company's release.

The charging stations, based on a 4MW DC Megawatt Charging System (MCS), will be installed at the ports of Stokkvågen, Lovund, and Træna in North Norway.

These stations will support Norled's operations of battery-hybrid ferries on the Stokkvågen-Lovund and Stokkvågen-Træna routes, starting in 2027.

The four new ferries are being constructed at Tersan Leirvik shipyard, which previously awarded NES, a subsidiary of HAV Group, a NOK 200 million contract for equipment deliveries. 

HAV Group ASA is an international provider of technology and services for maritime and marine industries.

Topics:

electric

ferry

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:38

China's second large cruise ship "Adora Huacheng" floats out

10:18

Cairn Oil & Gas and EMGS partner for 3D CSEM Survey in KG basin deepwater

2025 April 28

18:00

Kpler finalizes acquisition of Spire Maritime

17:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 17, 2025

17:23

CMA CGM registers first Indian flagged vessel at Nhava Sheva

17:10

Victrol welcomes new tankerbarge MTS Havana to fleet

16:42

Holland Shipyards Group celebrates christening of MPP coasters

16:15

DP World tests hydrogen crane at Vancouver Port

15:36

Suez Canal Authority expands fleet

15:06

Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port launches Sarzha Terminal

14:43

Combined Cargo Terminals invests in 9th Konecranes Gottwald Crane

14:13

Major earthquake forces Ecuador refinery shutdown

13:42

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index falls 1.4%

13:12

HD KSOE affiliates win 2.5 trln won contracts for 22 container carriers

12:33

Hanwha Ocean reports 322.9% Q1 net income growth

12:14

US President Trump сalls for free passage of American ships through Panama and Suez canals

11:54

CMA CGM Acquires Borusan logistics arm for $440 mln

11:21

North Korea launches 5,000-tonne 'Choe Hyon-Class' warship

10:42

Greenlink Interconnector starts operations between Ireland and Great Britain

10:06

CSSC subsidiary delivers two OCTOPUS 62 multi-purpose vessels

2025 April 27

15:28

Liberia settles fully its 2025 IMO dues

13:14

HyNet carbon storage project will provide massive jobs and net zero boost – NSTA

12:31

WNE signed FLNG DFS contract for Suriname Offshore Block 52

11:06

Offshore renewable energy berth at Port of Leith formally opened

09:53

Sea Intelligence: Transpacific blank sailings rise rapidly

2025 April 26

16:24

Cargo shipping on India's inland waterways reaches 145.5 million tonnes in FY 2024-25

15:21

Konecranes Plc’s announces unaudited results for Q1, 2025

13:18

Mexican authorities plan Port of Manzanillo expansion to become the largest port in Latin America

12:46

ESL becomes a new member of World Shipping Council

11:06

Boomeranger Boats Oy contracted to build new high-speed boats for Swedish Coast Guard 

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news