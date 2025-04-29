HAV Group's NES to supply charging stations for Norled's electric ferries

Norwegian ferry operator Norled has contracted HAV Group's energy design and smart control systems business to deliver three onshore charging stations for approximately NOK 40 million., according to the company's release.

The charging stations, based on a 4MW DC Megawatt Charging System (MCS), will be installed at the ports of Stokkvågen, Lovund, and Træna in North Norway.

These stations will support Norled's operations of battery-hybrid ferries on the Stokkvågen-Lovund and Stokkvågen-Træna routes, starting in 2027.

The four new ferries are being constructed at Tersan Leirvik shipyard, which previously awarded NES, a subsidiary of HAV Group, a NOK 200 million contract for equipment deliveries.

HAV Group ASA is an international provider of technology and services for maritime and marine industries.