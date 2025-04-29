  1. Home
2025 April 29   10:38

China's second large cruise ship "Adora Huacheng" floats out

On April 28, 2025, the float-out ceremony for the second domestically-built large cruise ship, "Adora Huacheng," was held at SWS, according to the company's release.

Representatives from China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China Tourism Group (CTG), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism attended the ceremony.  

The "Adora Huacheng," constructed by CSSC, commenced construction in August 2022 and achieved full-ship connection in January 2025.

The vessel has a length of 341 meters, a width of 37.2 meters, and a gross tonnage of approximately 141,900. Its overall construction progress exceeds 70%, 12% ahead of the progress of the first domestically-built large cruise ship, "Adora Magic City," at the same stage.  

The subsequent project phases will involve more demanding tasks, including the whole ship leaving the dock, equipment installation, interior construction, system debugging, and sea trials. 

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is a state-owned shipbuilding conglomerate in China. It is one of the largest shipbuilding companies in the world, involved in the design, construction, and repair of a wide range of ships, including naval vessels, commercial ships, and offshore platforms.

