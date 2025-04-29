  1. Home
2025 April 29   11:28

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches eco-friendly car ferry "KEYAKI" for Shinnihonkai Ferry

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, today, April 29, 2025, held a christening and launch ceremony for the first of two large car ferries ordered by Shinnihonkai Ferry Co., Ltd. and Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency (JRTT), according to the company's release.

The ceremony took place at the Enoura Plant of MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture.  

The new vessel, named "KEYAKI" by Shinnihonkai Ferry President Yasuo Iritani, is the ninth ferry built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for the company.

It is the first in Japan to feature an energy-saving hull form, incorporating a "KATANA BOW" and a buttock-flow stern hull with a ducktail.

These design innovations, along with an energy-saving roll-damping system that combines an anti-rolling tank and fin stabilizers, are projected to reduce energy consumption by at least 5% compared to earlier vessels.    

The "KEYAKI" will operate on the shipping route between Otaru in Hokkaido and Maizuru in Kyoto Prefecture. Its handover is scheduled for December 2025, following the completion of outfitting work and sea trials.  

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding stated that the adoption of these new specifications aims to enhance environmental performance and reduce operational costs for Shinnihonkai Ferry.

The second vessel of the order is expected to be delivered by the end of 2027.  

As part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has a long history rooted in the shipbuilding operations that date back to the 19th century. MHI itself was founded by Yataro Iwasaki in 1884 and has evolved into a multinational engineering, electrical equipment, and electronics corporation.

Founded on June 11, 1967, Shinnihonkai Ferry is a Japanese marine transportation company operating regular routes on the Sea of Japan, connecting Hokkaido with Honshu. The company was established by founder of Hankyu Ferry soon after the success of Hankyu Ferry.

