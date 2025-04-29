  1. Home
  Vitol's refinery in Fujairah starts production of FuelEU compliant bunkering fuel

2025 April 29   11:42

bunkering

Vitol's refinery in Fujairah starts production of FuelEU compliant bunkering fuel

Vitol Bunkers has introduced a new FuelEU compliant co-processed bunkering fuel for marine customers. The fuel is produced at Vitol's 100kbd refinery in Fujairah and conforms to RMG380 VLSFO grade, matching the chemical composition and quality of conventional fuel.

This eliminates the need for additional permissions or special clauses in charter party agreements.  The co-processed fuel utilizes sustainable feedstocks, reducing reliance on crop-based sources and enhancing the viability of waste-based and advanced feedstocks.

The production process is certified under the ISCC-EU scheme, with stringent criteria including annual refinery audits and regular product specification checks.

The sustainable component of the fuel, aligned with used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME), achieves a 70+% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity (GHGi) compared to fossil-based alternatives.

DNV's Emissions Connect product monitors lower GHG intensity fuels for compliance with FuelEU Maritime regulations, with ultimate verification scheduled for 2026.  

Vitol is a Swiss-based Dutch multinational energy and commodity trading company. Founded in 1966, it is the world's largest independent energy trader. 

FuelEU Maritime is a regulation that aims to decarbonize maritime transport in the EU by promoting the use of decarbonized energy and low-to-zero carbon fuels.

Topics:

bunkering

Vitol

alternative fuels

