Noatum Maritime acquires Artemis EF-12 electric foiling pilot boat for UAE operations

Artemis Technologies has entered an agreement with Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, to supply a 100% electric Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat for operations in the United Arab Emirates, according to the company's release.

The vessel aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 target, utilizing battery technology to provide zero-emission propulsion for port operations.

The Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat has a top speed of 30 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots. It incorporates Artemis Technologies’ eFoiler® technology, which uses hydrofoils to lift the hull above the water, reducing drag, optimizing energy usage, minimizing wake, and improving crew comfort.

Artemis Technologies, headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland, is a maritime technology company specializing in the development of 100% electric, high-speed foiling vessels. Founded as a spin-off from the Artemis Racing America’s Cup team, the company leverages expertise in naval architecture, aeronautical engineering, and advanced simulation to create zero-emission maritime solutions. Its proprietary eFoiler® technology uses hydrofoils to lift vessels above the water, reducing drag and energy consumption.

Noatum Maritime, a division of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, is a UAE-based provider of maritime and port services. Operating primarily in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Noatum Maritime offers solutions such as pilotage, towage, and integrated marine services.

AD Ports Group, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and maritime services. Its Maritime & Shipping Cluster, which includes Noatum Maritime, oversees port operations, shipping, and marine services across the UAE and beyond. The group manages key ports like Khalifa Port and is focused on integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions.